Jennifer Fessler Hints She Used Controversial Ozempic Injections for Weight Loss

Recently, accusations of who has an “Ozempic body” have swept over the Real Housewives franchise.

Most have adamantly denied misusing the diabetes medication for medically unnecessary weight loss.

Not Jennifer Fessler, however. While talking about her recent glow-up, she hinted at this very treatment.

In fact, she all but confirmed it.

On Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Fessler weighed in on a number of topics — especially her friends. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jennifer Fessler appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night alongside Rachel Fuda.

There, the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up to Andy Cohen on a number of topics — from castmates to friends to her makeover.

Jennifer shared that she had gotten some work done — referring to cosmetic procedures. And that was not all.

“I got a glow up!” Jennifer announced to Andy after he pointed out her new look.

“What am I on? Well I did have a facelift. I did,” she confirmed.

“Dr. Sam Rizk baby, he’s the best,” Jennifer praised. “And a nose job!”

“Yeah, I don’t play, I don’t play,” Jennifer said, characterizing herself.

“And I did lose a lot of weight,” she acknowledged. “I took peptides.”

Jennifer went on: “and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight.”

“Like Ozempic?” Andy asked. We will offer a full explanation of that in a moment.

“You said it, I didn’t,” Jennifer said coyly yet without a hint of subtlety.

“But … whatever works,” Jennifer continued. “Here I am.”

So, what os Ozempic? Why is this controversial?

Ozempic is a brand name form of semiglutide. It has the most name-recognition, and has trended on the algorithmic nightmare app, TikTok.

It is a vital diabetes medication. The use of semiglutides for recreational weight loss has caused documented shortages in multiple countries.

In theory, forgetting for a moment that there are people who actually need this medicine, these injections help with weight loss. Essentially, as an appetite suppressant.

Many of the side effects involve gastrointestinal problems, from heartburn to nausea. That fits naturally with a medication that slows the digestive process.

Other side effects include increased risk of a rare but serious thyroid cancer. That applies, of course, to people who need this medication in order to live — which likely makes it worth the risk in most cases.

Unfortunately, as with any fad — especially one with proven weight loss results — a lot of people are ignoring the possible side effects.

The good news is that people can simply stop taking Ozempic once they realize that they’re throttling basic healthcare from people who need it.

Of course, it’s an appetite suppressant. Body weight comes from numerous factors, including genetics, other medications, and more. Many patients will find that they regain some, all, or even more of the weight that they lost once they stop taking it.

Now, sometimes weight gain is very circumstantial. Childbirth, a period of depression, or recovering from an injury can leave someone’s body at a very different size.

Maybe Jennifer Fessler’s circumstances fit one of these, or something similar. Or maybe not.

Either way … it’s sort of odd to hear someone tease that they underwent such a controversial treatment. Other Housewives have adamantly denied it.