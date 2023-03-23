Raquel Leviss Tells (Almost) All: Tom Sandoval and I Started as Friends, And Then…

SPLASH!

That sound you just heard?

It’s the sound of Raquel Leviss spilling more tea than ever before about her illicit affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.

The polarizing Bravo personality opened up to a TMZ camerman on Wednesday, delving into a decent amount of detail about the biggest scandal to ever hit the aforementioned reality show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

We’re referring here, of course, to Ariana Madix discovering an intimate video on Sandoval’s phone a few weeks ago — and then quickly dumping her boyfriend of nine years after learning he had been sleeping with Leviss.

How did Leviss and Sandoval arrive at this sordid place?

“It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I’m sure we’ll go into detail about all of that at the reunion,” Leviss said to a TMZ employee while sitting outside the Blush Nail Bar in Valley Village, California on March 22.

Raquel previously claimed she and Sandoval were still trying to figure out there things stood between them, a sentiment she echoed in this same sidewalk interview.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I don’t know where our relationship is going to be. We’re just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out,” Leviss said to TMZ.

Added the SUR hostess about her future with Sandoval:

“I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes … We’re not putting a label on anything.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

For the first time, Leviss also confirmed on Wednesday that she has actually spoken to Madix since the cheating news broke on March 3.

“We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn’t receive it very well,” Raquel revealed, citing the upcoming Vanderpump Reunion and stating:

“I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I’m completely prepared to do that.”

Aside from angering Madix, Leviss also pissed off Scheana Shay… to the point that Raquel claims Shay gave her a black eye shortly after the scandal went viral.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Scheananigans podcast host’s attorney has denied that a physical altercation ever went down between the former friends.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Neama Rahmani said to Life & Style on March 9.

“The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months

Concluded Raquel to TMZ, however:

“Scheana knows what happened that night. I’m not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.”

d