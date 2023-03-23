Khloe Kardashian is Shrinking, Fans Fear

For years, people have been obsessed with Khloe Kardashian’s body. Sexualizing her, declaring her to be “goals,” body-shaming her … she’s heard it all.

These days, she is flaunting an ultra-thin body. Despite having gone through pregnancy and childbirth, Khloe is now visibly thinner than she was for her legendary “revenge body” debut.

This is a dramatic change — and has taken place in only about a year or so.

Society has improved (somewhat) since Khloe first became a household name. These days, most people aren’t trying to police her body. But fans are worried that she’s, well, shrinking.

Going full duck with this selfie, Khloe Kardashian reminder her followers of how dramatically her look has changed. She’s serving Pixar goldfish vibes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Whether she is posting a duck lips selfie (in 2023??) or showing off her profile in a bikini at the beach, Khloe Kardashian has likely never been more slender in her adult life.

There was a time when many of us, as individuals and as a society, might have uncritically celebrated this. We might have asked her secret, praised her, and treated this change in the shape of her body as some sort of moral positive.

That time has passed. People understand a lot more about the human body, human health, and the intense psychological factors that fuel extreme weight loss.

During this beachside wrestling match between Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, one is taken aback by which of the sisters is slighter. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Travel back in time 15 years and tell someone that, one day, Khloe will look visibly thinner than Kim. Not the best use of time travel, but they’ll know that you were right in March of 2023.

Gaining or losing a little weight during the course of your life is normal. Genetics might not change (much), but lifestyle, medication, and age can all be factors.

But there is nothing particularly natural or normal about Khloe’s change in body shape. We don’t know if there’s anything unhealthy going on physically — a person’s size has little to do with health. But mentally and emotionally? Khloe’s fixation with weight loss is no secret.

In this glamorous photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing dazzling ’80s magenta in a form-hugging tube dress with a matching jacket. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Khloe’s mega-thin looks are not the sole domain of Instagram. Even when fans spot her “in the wild,” her new look is conspicuously slender.

(Why point out the obvious? Because Khloe’s years of photo editing, filters, and other techniques to completely obscure her actual appearance in pics make it worth mentioning that she looks like this in real life)

For example, eager eyes recently spotted Khloe leaving a studio in Calabasas. Even in an oversized hoodie and baggy, swamp green clothes, fans could see how much slimmer she is. And many online pointed out her “shrinking butt.”

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

We all hope that Khloe is putting her health first. Certainly, she has made this claim on social media.

But her very apparent struggles to love her own appearance have continued for years. This new extreme of weight loss after her final (we hope) split with Tristan Thompson does not seem to be a coincidence.

Fans all hope that Khloe knows that she is worthy of love at any size. And that she knows that there is no figure or body type that would have stopped Tristan from slinging his dong wherever he felt like. That’s on him.