Melissa Gorga: I NEVER Said Kyle Richards Had an Ozempic Body! I Just Said I THOUGHT She Did!

Doesn’t Melissa Gorga have enough drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Apparently not.

Whether she wanted it this way or not, she has become embroiled in a controversy … involving Kyle Richards.

Did Melissa accuse Kyle of using an extremely controversial weight loss “cheat” to stay thin? Melissa says that she didn’t … except that very same statement confirms that she did.

Kyle Richards has posted a series of extremely flattering photos of herself to social media lately.

We all know that one of the biggest keys to beauty is money, which makes Kyle’s looks fairly self-explanatory.

But Melissa Gorga posited a different theory about Kyle’s body — Ozempic. We will explain the controversial “weight loss” drug (it’s actually a life-saving medicine that some of the mega-rich are buying up) in a moment.

A commenter wrote that Kyle is sporting an “Ozempic body. 100%” and demanded that Kyle “just tell the truth” to fans.

That commenter even became more specific, accusing that Kyle’s “fellow housewives have told on” her.

Kyle clapped back, saying “this is not true.” She also noted that no one from RHOBH had said anything of the sort.

“Another Housewife from a different franchise,” Kyle began, before calling out Melissa Gorga by name.

According to her, Melissa “stated she assumed I was.”

Kyle added that Melissa “then texted an apology to me.” She clearly sees the matter as closed. But what about Melissa?

Kyle Richards shared an Instagram Story post that Melissa first posted.

“Guys! Don’t believe the BS,” Melissa urged her followers. “I never said [Kyle Richards] was on ozempic!”

She clarified: “I said she looks so amazing that I thought she was.” There is a distinction, but Melissa is clearly splitting hairs.

“But she has totally confirmed that she is not!” Melissa wrote of Kyle. “Give the lady some credit.”

She then concluded: “We are laughing at all of this! We are good.”

Wow, thank goodness Melissa was around to clear up the rumor that Melissa started for no discernible reason.

Sometimes, people make offhand comments without a thought for the consequences. Rumors can start that way. Hurt feelings can start that way. Feuds can start that way.

But Melissa is not a brand new celebrity. She has been starring on Bravo for years and years. She has to realize that a remark like that, about a flagship Housewife like Kyle, is going to create problems.

Was she trying to hurt Kyle? Probably not. But some fans wonder if she just needed a break from some feuds that are closer to home.

With her sister-in-law being so, so mean to her and to her husband lately, maybe Melissa needed to talk about something else.

Even if the only “talking” that she’s doing is an apology and a clarification.

Maybe Melissa’s comment about Kyle was an accident. Or maybe it happened because Kyle has kept company with people accused of promoting horrific disordered eating habits that border on an abusive cult.

Anyway, Ozempric (semaglutide) is a diabetes medication. Some people need it to live. But some people who clearly have more money than sense have been buying it up as an appetite suppressant.

Both the United States and Australia have documented shortage of this life-saving medication. In both cases, the cause was weight loss fad prescriptions. We are pleased to hear that Kyle is not participating in this horror.