Tori Roloff Shades Audrey Over Disneyland Trip! It's Not for the Reason You Think ...

Recently, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took their kids to Disneyland. It was a small, relatively simple family trip.

Some of the weirdest people alive gave them hate for reasons worse than you might guess, but they were in the minority.

But here’s where it gets really interesting.

Tori just threw some public shade at her sister-in-law. It wasn’t a hint, either — it was a direct comment, for the world to see.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff took Ember and Bode to Disneyland in 2023

As we previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy took their two eldest children to Disneyland.

A trip like that can be expensive, but they can afford it. And they went to Disneyland, which is both closer to their home in Oregon and has much better weather than Florida could hope to offer Disney World guests.

Auj had even filmed her telling their kids about the trip. They felt particularly excited to see and meet beloved characters.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took a trip to Disney in the late winter of 2023… without son Radley!

Audrey posted photos from the trip, and included a caption.

“Disneyland has indeed not lost its magic,” she began. “Part 1 photo dump.”

Auj then emphasized that “I never want to forget the wonder and joy on their faces last week #disneyland”

What did Tori Roloff mean by this? (Image Credit: Instagram)

This is where Tori chimed in, commenting publicly under her sister-in-law’s post and clearly responding to the caption.

“So you get it now eh??” Tori asked.

Audrey simply replied with an “lol” and a laughing face emoji.

Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to describe the "snowpocalypse" in her area

So, what did Tori mean by that?

In part, it sounds like Tori is implying that Audrey didn’t “get” why children would enjoy a visit to a theme park.

Or perhaps she didn’t “get” why she, as an adult, would enjoy going there with her kids. Plenty of childfree adults go to Disneyland and Disney World, but maybe Audrey didn’t understand that, either.

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff brought their children to experience some Disney magic in early 2023.

We cannot help but think of how very recently Tori and Zach took their own children to visit Disneyland.

Some fans accused Audrey and Jeremy of “copying” Tori and Zach’s family vacation. And maybe, in a sense, they were.

But perhaps there was some sort of private discussion among the family of whether a trip to Disneyland with such very young children was worthwhile.

In an Instagram Reel, Tori Roloff addressed why some people ask why she would take her children to Disneyland at such a young age.

Tori certainly hinted as much in an Instagram Reel.

She knows that some people think that taking kids to a theme park at a young age is a waste of time.

A seven-year-old will hold onto treasured memories of a trip like that for life. A three-year-old might not remember it at all. (Though, to be clear, many three-year-olds would absolutely have memories from a trip like that, well into adulthood — brain development and memory is not one-size-fits-all)

Tori Roloff explained to critics that she will always treasure memories of her young children's trip to Disneyland, even if they do not fully remember the trip.

Tori offered the simple reason that she, herself, will treasure these memories for life. That alone is a good reason, right?

It’s possible that she meant this explanation to answer Audrey’s question, and that now Auj knows what she meant.

But it’s also possible that fans and critics alike are reading too much into this exchange. Maybe.