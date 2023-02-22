Audrey Roloff Takes Kids to Disneyland, Gets Dragged by... Christians?!?

We’ve said it before, and now we’re here to say it again:

Audrey Roloff may want to just stay off the Internet at this point.

The former Little People, Big World often garners backlash from strangers on the Internet for coming across like a self-aggrandizing know-it-all.

She often writes gibberish that she thinks is profound.

Last week, however, Audrey was pretty straightforward in one of her Instagram posts.

The 31-year old jumped on her personal account this past Monday in order to share a video of her daughter, Ember, and sons Bode and Radley learning that the family was taking a vacation to Disneyland.

“Telling our kids we’re are taking them to Disneyland for the first time! Me: ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Bode: “Balloons!!’” Audrey wrote alongside the clip… which captured her revealing the news with, yes, Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons.

“But Ember is ecstatic to meet the princesses.”

(Added Audrey: “Also… do not buy these cute Mickey Mouse ears off Amazon. What a rip off.”)

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

We’re often critical of Audrey Roloff ourselves here at The Hollywood Gossip because she really does come across as someone who stands on a pedestal and thinks she has marriage and parenting totally figured out.

But our response to this message?

To this post? To a trip with young kids to Disneyland?

NBD, that’s for sure. Pretty sweet, actually.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

HOWEVER, shortly after the podcast host and author shared the post, one critic took to the comments section to judge her with a negative response.

“How can a Christian go to Disney?” the social media user wrote. “Pls protect your children.”

Audrey fired back by sharing a screenshot of the comment via her Instagram Stories, which included responses from her other followers who at least took her side in this unexpected battle.

“Comments on my reel like this,” Roloff captioned the post, expressing her frustration by adding an emoji with spiral eyes.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

Way back on April 2019, the former reality star spoke to In Touch Weekly about how she deals with mom shaming.

“You’re always going to get the people bashing you, shaming you. No matter how many followers you have, the ratio is probably similar,” she said at the time.

“I think keeping that in perspective has kept me grounded.”

Audrey also noted how her husband has kept her from flying off any rails.

“Jeremy’s just a voice of truth in the background on reminding me that I’m a good mom and that I do know what’s best for my daughter,” Audrey said.

“I have the context and the people who follow me online don’t.”

)