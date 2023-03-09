Janelle Brown Loses 100 Pounds, Sticks It to Kody Post-Marital Split

Unlike her close friend and fellow Sister Wives star, Janelle Brown does not have a new boyfriend.

But she does have a new figure!

And she’s rather proud of it, as well.

Earlier this week, the veteran TLC personality updated her business Instagram page, Life With Health & Happiness, with a video that featured herself, her daughter Maddie and also Christine.

The trio encouraged their followers in this footage to join their Spring Challenge and purchase health supplements from a company that many believe to be a pyramid scheme.

The video depicted a handful of participants using these shady wellness products, including Christine and her mom, while Janelle simply stunned in a blue floral top.

The mother of six has frequently credited the products — along with her diet and exercise routine — for her amazing 100-pound weight loss.

Janelle has talked openly about this journey and flaunted her slimmed-down body on many occasions ever since she split from spiritual husband Kody late last year.

Janelle Brown gives the camera a smile in this scenic photo.

“You know, one thing I’ve been really grateful for as I’ve traveled more and more to Maddie’s is I find a gym that I can continue to workout in,” Janelle said a few weeks ago about visiting her 27-year-old daughter at her home in North Carolina.

“Routine is good, especially when you’re traveling, doing something kinda normal, doing something kinda physical with your body.

“It’s empowering, and it makes it feel like all is right with the world…

“I really am glad when I travel to find a gym home to have a couple of workouts that I know I can do.”

Janelle hasn’t talked extensively about her divorce, but she certainly doesn’t seem to have any regrets.

“We’ve been separated for several months… and I’m happy,” Janelle emphasized in January. “Really happy.”

She added that, these days, there’s NOT love between the former partners — and that she thinks Kody would say the same if asked.

“It’s duty, it’s commitment, it’s a faith that tells you you work it out and you stick it out,” continued Janelle of the only thing that even kept the pair together toward the end.

“I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?’”

As for her ongoing weight loss plan? And how she wants others to follow in her footsteps (and purchase her promoted products)?

“Who is ready to say goodbye to winter?” Janelle recently asked followers.

“I can tell you I am! Spring is less than a month away and if you’re not already feeling your best we need to chat! Say goodbye to that holiday weight, low energy, hot flashes, and brain fog, and SPRING into a fresh new YOU!

“No radical changes here.

“Easy steps that won’t make you feel overwhelmed. Start a new routine with me, then we will build off that together!