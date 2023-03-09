Jinger Duggar: Spotted Breaking Dress Code, Reading Book About Atheism?

Jinger Duggar is a published author these days, and while her debut memoir might not have made much of a splash in the mainstream, it’s prompted quite a bit of discussion in evangelical circles.

In fact, Jinger has become a sort of thought leader for a new generation of semi-progressive Christians who were raised by Evangelicals, but have since rejected some of their parents’ more outdated beliefs.

Given this sudden change in her career path, it makes sense that Jinger would spend a lot of her time these days checking out books by other authors who have examined the topic of faith in the 21st century.

But Jinger’s fans probably assumed that her reading time was mostly devoted to the New Testament, and not the works of the late, great Christopher Hitchens.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

For the uninitiated, Hitchens, who passed away in 2011, was a brilliant polemecist and provocateur … and an outspoken atheist.

So fans viewers were surprised to see Hitchens’ beloved memoir, Hitch-22, on Jinger’s shelf during a recent remote interview.

“Does Books read Christopher Hitchens? I can see the spine of his book, Hitch-22, on the shelf in this CBN interview,” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her reading material. (Photo via YouTube)

Others speculated that Jinger might have positioned the book so that it would be seen by the camera as a way of signaling her open-mindedness.

“That is so cringe,” one user commented in response to this theory.

Some fans pointed out that Jeremy is enrolled in divinity school, and he might be grappling with famous atheist texts as part of his studies.

Jinger and husband Jeremy are featured in this Instagram photo, which they shared online in May 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Others were focused on something much weirder than a lone Hitchens book.

We’re talking, of course, about the single sneaker in a glass case behind Jinger’s head.

“I’m sorry I can’t help but notice the framed shoes,” wrote one commenter.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

“Glad I’m not the only one. That is the only thing I can look at,” another added.

“Framed. Shoes. FRAMED SHOES. Sneakers as life aesthetic. FRAMED SHOES!!!!” a third chimed in.

We’re sure the shoe has some special significance to Jinger and/or Jeremy — but it’s a still a little weird.

Jinger is wearing pants again. You can be sure Jim Bob isn’t happy. (Photo via Instagram)

But Jinger made a much more interesting fashion statement this week when she posted the above photo of herself standing on a snowy mountainside.

She says she posted the pic to commemorate the unusually wintery weather in Los Angeles.

But some fans think Jinger had another agenda in mind.

Jinger is still her family’s biggest rebel. (Photo via Instagram)

Every time Jinger wears pants on social media, a handful of followers congratulate her on openly defying her parents’ infamous dress code.

We suppose it’s possible that her parents’ rules are still at the forefront of her mind.

But she’s also a mom and a successful career woman, and it seems much more likely that Jinger just wears what she likes.