Christine Brown Slims Down, Shows Off Figure in Alluring Purple Top

Christine Brown isn’t just feeling good these days.

She’s also looking very, VERY good.

The veteran Sister Wives star shared a couple new photos on Instagram this week, both of which showed off her svelte figure…

… and both of which were also meant to help promote products produced by Plexus Worldwide.

Look at these great products, Christine Brown is saying here. She spends a lot of her time shilling for unproven weight loss supplements.

“These products have been a game changer for me,” Christine wrote as a caption to a social media video on Wednesday, adding:

“Energy, weight loss, and no more food baby!!! No more stomach issues. Win, WIN!!

“I get asked a lot, “Do you really take these products? Do they really work?”

“Let’s just say I wouldn’t miss a day of these, and I wouldn’t miss a day because of the results I’ve had. Why stop a good thing? Right?”

Any regular reader of this celebrity gossip is well aware of where we stand on Christine’s association with Plexus.

Let’s just say we’re dubious.

If you follow Christine or Janelle Brown on social media, you’re likely familiar with their beloved “pink drink” and the other supplements they continue to push online.

It’s all on behalf of Plexus, a company whose website claims it is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”

Christine Brown proudly shows off a concoction she claims will help followers shed pounds and rebuild the figure they want to present to the world.

These products are NOT approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If you go on to read the official website further, the sketchy multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Wrote the star as a caption to this picture: “Weather doesn’t hinder me when it comes to wearing what I want. What I wanted to wear was a light sweater. Comfort is my favorite outfit, well that and powerful. Those are two good outfits.”

Sounds very much like a pyramid scheme in our view.

But Christine is clearly proud of the results she’s achieved, allegedly via Plexus, as she constantly brings up the company on Instagram — while rocking form fitting outfits such as the purple top above and blue number below.

“Clean energy, clears brain fog, no jitters, no afternoon crash,” added Brown this week of one supplement she’s been taking of late.

Earlier this week, Christine told followers that they could hang out with her and Janelle in Nashville this summer… thanks to Plexus.

“Order your products for 3 months and you can join the fun!! Feel your best, shed some pesky lbs, and hang out with us! This month combos come with a free full sized product!” she told folks.

“This has been so eye opening for us,” Brown added of the shady business with whom she’s partnered.

“I love how I feel. I feel better at 50 than I ever felt before in my whole entire life.”