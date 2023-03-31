Mama June Asks for Prayers in Wake of Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis

The Shannon family has a couple of understandable asks.

Earlier this week, we learned that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

Cardwell is only 28 years old.

According to TMZ, she started chemotherapy in February.

In the wake of this devastating news, well-known family members of Cardwell have now spoken out for the first time.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are,” wrote Alana Thompson on her Instagram Story last night.

“Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh-t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that ASAP.”

June, 43, shares Anna with ex David Dunn.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot lead is also the mother to daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford … along with Alana with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Shannon, meanwhile, also took to Facebook on Thursday in order to comment on the tragic situation.

“We are sticking together,” she wrote, before adding that she and husband Justin Stroud are “doing everything we can do and to be there for Anna and [boyfriend Eldridge Toney].”

Added Mama June: “Just pray for all of us especially her girls. We appreciate y’all so much.”

An insider told TMZ this week that the family is “very hopeful” that the 28-year-old will pull through the diagnosis after they were told of the news in January.

Cardwell, for her part, is losing her hair due to chemotherapy.

She has changed her diet by cutting out sugars and eating more protein, although she’s struggling to eat due to numbness in her tongue, TMZ reports.

The TLC star is believed to have quit her job as a car salesperson and is focusing all her energy on her recovery.

Upon breaking this unfortunate news, TMZ wrote that the cancer was discovered in Anna’s liver, kidney and lung following a series of tests after she complained about experiencing stomach aches.

Since the family’s spinoff series premiered in 2017, Anna has come a mother of two.

She welcomed her daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012.

Anna married her then-boyfriend, Michael Cardwell, two years after her daughter’s arrival… and the spouses welcomed daughter Kylee Madison in 2015 before separating in 2017.

Most recently, as cited above, Anna got together with boyfriend Eldridge Toney, whom she went Instagram official with in April 2019.

Just days before news of her health diagnosis broke, Cardwell returned to Instagram, sharing her first post since July 2022.

“Well I ain’t posted here in a while,” wrote Anna at the time.

“Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok.”