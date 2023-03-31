Audrey Roloff is Getting Absolutely TRASHED for Response to Nashville School Shooting

Over the past several weeks, Audrey Roloff has gotten dragged all over the Internet for mostly silly reasons.

She made her husband go for a run in order to spend quality time with him? Whatever.

She talked about her fireplace and critics called her out for allegedly flaunting her wealth? Give us a break.

Now, however, the former Little People, Big World cast member has come under fire for her response to a recent national tragedy — and we’re finding it pretty hard to defend her at the moment.

Earlier this month, a former student at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee opened fire inside of the elementary school, killing six people — including three nine-year olds.

In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, there have been renewed calls for lawmakers to pass gun control legislation, specifically when it comes to background checks and assault weapons… such as the ones used in this shooting.

Days after the devastating rampage, it was discovered that Audrey had Liked a social media post with the following title:”

Here’s a different perspective on school shootings.

This polarizing post is comprised of nine slides and it argues that, yes, the school shooting is sad “sad.”

But it claims the media is manipulating people into an emotional/negative reaction to it — and that guns are ultimately needed to help protect people.

“Nearly 400 kids under the age of 16 have been shot in Chicago within the past year and a half,” reads one slide.

“However, the media insists that the lives in school shootings matter most. Why? Because you can’t relate to Chicago. You don’t live there, so why would you care?

“The media is determining what’s worth showing you and pulling at your heartstrings.”

It post later stated that guns are used to “defend” the president, celebrities, banks, courts, jewelry stores, sporting events and music festivals.

It went on:

“Why are we arguing about the way we protect children when 100 percent of the time the school shooting has been taken down by guess what… an armed individual.”

Many level-headed individuals likely need to take a VERY deep breath before responding to the complete lack of common sense offered by this post — which we’re only citing on a celebrity gossip website because Audrey Roloff appears to support its thesis.

FIRST, there is plenty of coverage about the homicide rates in cities like Chicago. It’s quite possible to cover those tragic events and a school shooting.

SECOND, those guns used to president, celebrities, banks, courts, jewelry stores, sporting events and music festivals?

They are hand guns. Not a single person pushing for gun control legislation is arguing for the banning of hand guns.

THIRD, school shooting are not always stopped by individuals with guns. There is clear evidence that police in Uvalde, Texas wasted valuable time this year and many lives were lost as a result because they were afraid to confront an assailant with an AR-15.

A countless number of social media users have responded to Audrey’s affirmative stance on this post via message of shock and anger.

“This is vile. YES, the shootings in Chicago are bad. YES, school shootings are bad. BOTH are bad things,” wrote one Reddit user.

Added another:

“She’s awful awful awful. Absolutely awful. It’s disgusting. How would she feel if it were HER kids? But oh wait…she’s going to home school, so it doesn’t matter. Repulsive.”

And then another:

“How dumb and uneducated must you be to post crap like this? And at the same time having small children???”