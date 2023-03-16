Audrey Roloff Labeled “Unhealthy” in Disturbing New Social Media Photo

Those who follow Audrey Roloff on social media have gone from annoyed to concerned.

As you may have read about in the past, the podcast host and author often gets criticized for her annoying take on parenting and on relationships.

Heck, she was even dragged last week for allegedly flaunting her wealth.

Now, however, many strangers across the Internet are worried about Roloff’s well-being.

On her Instagram Stories page this week, the mother of three tied her long curly hair in a messy bun at the top of her head and donned a cozy white sweater.

“My nightly dough making routine,” she captioned the snapshot.

Seemingly harmless? Seemingly unworthy of a comment?

Try telling that to a number of social media users.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took a trip to Disney in the late winter of 2023… without son Radley!

“She looks unhealthy,” wrote one individual in response to the photo.

Another leaped to another, very specific conclusion, writing as a remark:

“I noticed after her first [child] I thought she might have had postpartum depression. I followed them on Instagram at the time. They were all about sharing.

“Then they disappeared after that for a while. Stopped being on the show. And she was soo skinny. Haven’t seen much of them. But she sure puts on a show. I used to love them in the beginning. I guess people change.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff left Little People, Big World way back in 2018 — so it doesn’t sound like this second person has been paying a ton of attention.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

We have no idea how Audrey is going these days, and try not to judge anyone based on his/her appearance.

But there has been speculation that she’s a tad desperate for money at the moment.

In late November, Roolo penned a lengthy social media message in which she admitted that many of her business ventures have been somewhat of a flop.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey wrote at the time on Instagram.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

Audrey Roloff looks a little stressed out in this photo of herself and her spouse, doesn’t she?

Audrey then confessed:

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy are parents to Ember Jean, 5; Bode James, 2; and Radley Knight, eight months.

They quit Little People, Big World in 2018 and have since worked as authors and podcast hosts.

They’ve also tried to sell original pieces of apparel and marriage journals.

Back in July, these Roloffs purchased a farm house that needs a lot of work, prompting many observers to think the cost of this home and the subsequent repairs may be taking a monetary toll on Audrey and Jeremy.

Without a steady paycheck from TLC, without any new books to sell and with Audrey explaining that many business ideas have resulted in “zero money,” it’s fair to ask:

Just how desperate for money are these parents?!?

And is Audrey okay?!?