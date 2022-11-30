Audrey Roloff: We’re Sort of Broke! But We’re a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent.

The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.

It simply isn’t true, Audrey assured these strangers.

Now, meanwhile, the mother of three is also making it clear that she isn’t a perfect businesswoman, either.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey wrote this week on Instagram.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

This much certainly does appear to be true.

Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2018 and have since written the aforementioned books, while also co-hosting a podcast and, very recently, moved into a farm that requires a lot of work.

Audrey Roloff looks a little stressed out in this photo of herself and her spouse, doesn’t she?

These projects haven’t always worked out so well, as Audrey admitted in April 2021 when she said another book was in the plans…

… but negative reaction from critics thwarted that idea.

“We’ve always loved entrepreneurship and honing in new skills through lots of trial and error,” the former reality star explained in this brand new post.

She then admitted that money is actually a little tight as a result of some of these failures.

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy are parents to three adorable kids: Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month; and Bode James, 2; as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

Audrey, in almost irritating manner, has often emphasized the importance of her kids and husband.

She may even have a fourth kid one of these days.

“Amidst the high highs and low lows, the inconsistency of schedule, the late nights and early mornings, the ever-changing algorithm, the working on holidays, the funding of an idea or dream from your savings,” Audrey added.

“The customer service, the judgment you sometimes feel from others who deem their jobs more ‘real’ and the ‘on-call’ nature of running your own business… we still chose it.”

It’s date night for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. They try to go out together 52 times per year, every year.

The admission of losing money comes as Audrey and Jeremy recently purchased a $1.5 million farm in Oregon, featuring vast land and amazing views.

It seems to be somewhat of a fixer-upper, which may explain why the couple was able to purchase it despite a bevy of less-than-successful business ventures.

In response to her candid post, meanwhile, Audrey received many words of encouragement.

“Thank you Audrey love you guys and have all your books!! They have been such a treasure to our family!” wrote one user as an example.