Gwendlyn Brown Who? Sister Wives Star Plans to Take Future Wife’s Last Name

As we have mentioned in the past, you really, really want to hear what Gwendlyn Brown has to say about Sister Wives episodes.

This is her family. She has her own insights into the show, and she often answers fan questions.

Sometimes, Gwendlyn also opens up about her own plans for the future. Aspects of her life that the show has never touched.

For one thing, we all know that she is engaged. What’s more is that Gwendlyn is planning to take her future wife’s last name.

YouTube sent Gwendlyn Brown a creator award, recognizing her massive following. You can even see fiancee Beatriz Queiroz sitting in the background! (Image Credit: YouTube)

At present, Gwendlyn Brown has over 119,000 YouTube subscribers.

In recognition, YouTube sent her a personalized plaque. She shared that her fiancee, Beatriz, has been rooting for her to receive this since Gwendlyn launched her channel.

And it was in the context of discussing this plague (and thanking subscribers for their support) that Gwendlyn shared her plans for the future.

Gwendlyn Brown is engaged! She smiles broadly here alongside fiancee Beatriz Queiroz.

“It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown,” Gwendlyn said of the plaque.

“But since I’m getting married soon,” she shared, “I had the name tag, it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz.’”

This isn’t a hypothetical plan for the distant future. Gwendlyn noted that her wedding date is fast approaching.

Gwendlyn Brown and girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz went Instagram Official in the spring of 2022. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“That’s what I’m going to be in, like, five months, less than five months,” Gwendlyn added excitedly.

“It’s coming up,” she added of her wedding date and her new last name.

Name changes are generally a complex process involving a lot of paperwork and, often, money. But most say that it’s well worth it. Especially when you get to broadcast your love to the world.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz went Instagram official with their relationship about a year ago — in the spring of 2022.

(Yes, the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere is just days way)

And, after eight months of dating, Beatriz popped the question. Gwendlyn said “yes.”

Gwendlyn Brown posted another reaction video this week, this time responding to the Sister Wives episode in which her mother says her goodbyes to the family. Meanwhile, we’re all about that art on the table behind her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Though Gwendlyn came out as bi on social media well before the episode aired, Sister Wives fans saw Gwendlyn casually mention her sexuality while filming during Pride month.

“It’s Pride month; you can’t talk to me like that,” could get a lot of use as a meme this June. And every June, really.

During that same episode, Christine reflected upon when she first realized that Gwendlyn definitely wasn’t straight.

Gwendlyn Brown took sisterly teasing to meme-worthy levels by reminding Ysabel Brown that it’s Pride month. Clearly, cameras captured this conversation in June. We expect to see this screenshot on many Junes in the future. (Image Credit: Sister Wives)

She is not the first member of her family to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Interestingly, viewers have seen Kody Brown seem to complain about events like Pride … not out of official homophobia. Rather, because he believed that plural marriage was a bigger issue.

It’s true that same-sex marriage is not the final piece of the marriage equality puzzle. Plural marriage also deserves consideration. But we would say that the biggest hurdle (aside from human rights setbacks) is marriage for disabled Americans. At present, marriage disqualifies disabled folks from receiving disability benefits.

Gwendlyn Brown explains it all on her latest recap and commentary for Sister Wives. Awww, you can see what looks like the remnants of her Valentine’s Day behind her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

It may be that Gwendlyn’s marriage does not receive full celebration from everyone in her family.

There has been a lot of drama amidst Christine and then Janelle’s departures from their marriages to Kody. And then Meri’s less-voluntary removal from the marriage.

But perhaps, in the next several months, even Robyn’s kids will be in a place where they want to celebrate Gwendlyn’s nuptials. Fingers crossed!