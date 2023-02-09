Tom Schwartz Comes Clean: Yes, I Cheated on Katie Maloney!

A new season of Vanderpump Rules is upon us, and if you were worried that the Bravo stable is in danger of growing stale, fear not.

Some of Vanderpump‘s biggest troublemakers were kicked to the curb after Season 8, but the remaining gang of party monsters and pickleball enthusiasts is perfectly willing and able to debase themselves on camera for your amusement.

As in seasons past, the Toms have once again managed to strike the perfect balance between messy and charismatic.

The Season 10 premiere saw the duo struggling to open Schwartz and Sandy’s in time for the Daily Mail party, all while one Tom navigated the waters of a personal crisis.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have ended their marriage. And now, Tom has admitted to being unfaithful to his ex. (Photo via Instagram)

If you’re a Vanderpump fan then you probably weren’t surprised by the news of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce.

The marriage was a rocky one from the start, and Tom and Katie were admirably candid about the decision to go their separate ways.

And to their credit, it seems these two have managed to maintain a healthy friendship.

Of course, as the season progresses, we’ll find out if that friendship survives Schwartz hooking up with Raquel Leviss!

Anyway, Katie was the one who filed for divorce, but it seems that Tom was far from blameless in all of this.

In fact, it appears that he gave her ample reason to kick him to the curb.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022.

Along with his hetero-lifemate Tom Sandoval, Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night, where he finally admitted the obvious:

Yes, the LA-based male model-turned-reality star and bar owner cheated on his wife on numerous occasions.

Who could’ve seen that one coming?!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are pictured here on a 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“Uhhh. Well, I think you guys know, if you’ve watched the show,” Tom responded.

“I strayed a few times. There were times where I thought the relationship was gonna come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag.”

Well, at least Tom admits that it was a douchebag move, but justifying his actions by saying he thought his marriage was on its way out is sort of lame.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to go their separate ways. And now, Schwartz is taking full responsibility for the breakup! (Photo via Getty)

Anyway, the relationship was far from perfect, what with the allegations of Katie “motorboating a D” and whatnot.

Tom has repeatedly accepted most of the blame for the split, and he says he’s had little interest in dating in the months since he and Katie parted ways — though he’s not averse to an old-fashioned make-out sesh.

“I’m capable of having a one-night stand and they’re lovely, but I just love how low stakes a good make-out session is,” Schwartz explained last night.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have called it quits. (Photo via Instagram)

Based on her comments on the season premiere, it appears that Katie has been a bit more active in the dating department.

And based on previews of upcoming episodes, it seems Tom’s not totally cool with that.

This post-marital friendship may not be long for this world!