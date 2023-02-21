Sister Wives: Why is Leon Brown Staying Away from Family Members?

Gwendlyn Brown just shifted her focus a bit.

Over the past few weeks, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown has been using her personal YouTube page to spill a great deal of family tea.

But while previous revelations centered around her mother (big fan of her moving out and moving on!) or her father (not nearly as big of a fan!), this time around Gwendlyn has something to say about one her step-sisters.

Why is Leon Brown so estranged from their family?

The only child of Meri and Kody, Leon came out as transgender in November, emphasizing that their new pronouns going forward would be they/their.

“With Leon being transgender and queer in general and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon Fundamentalist faith, Mormonism hasn’t traditionally been kind to queer people,” Gwen tried to explain in this YouTube footage.

“Especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general…

“[Leon has] just been separating themselves from the situation, and has been sticking with people who are more safe with them.”

Leon Brown has undergone partial gender reassignment surgery. This is a photo posted post-procedure on TikTok.

Leon underwent gender reassignment surgery in January and is engaged to longtime love Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.

“It’s not that they’re not fitting in,” Gwen continued, explaining the distance between Leon and most other Brown family members.

“It’s that they have chosen to go to people they can trust. They’ve found a safer community for themselves.”

A few weeks ago, Gwen said that Meri “was absolutely the most supportive” of everyone after Leon came out… but “transphobes still very much exist even in this family but they’re the very small minority of us.”

Gwen didn’t name names, but we’ll go ahead and do so.

In a recent interview, Gwen’s brother Paedon (who Gwen HATES) insinuated that Leon may have transitioned for attention.

He also used Leon’s dead name several times, something Leon has asked those in their life not to do.

Gwendlyn Brown smiles and strikes a pose in this pretty photo!

“If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me,” they wrote when they announced in June 2022 that they were transgender.

“My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way.”

It is unknown where Kody’s relationship with Leon stands at the moment; however, according to Gwen, it’s probably not very good.

“Honestly, he doesn’t have good relationships with any of his kids,” she told followers last week.