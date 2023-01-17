Gwendlyn Brown: I Hate My Brother! He’s a Racist and Sexist Bigot Who Sucks!

Gwendlyn Brown and Paedon Brown seemingly have a lot in common.

They are both the children of Christine and Kody, for important starters, and they’ve both been more open than ever before in the wake of their parents splitting up.

Gwendlyn, for example, recently admitted she doesn’t like Robyn Brown.

Paedon, meanwhile, leveled quite the accusation against Meri Brown a few days ago.

If you were to ask Gwendlyn, however, she’d quickly say these are where the similarities end between her and her sibling.

In a short video clip published on her Patreon page over this past weekend, the 21-year old says there’s “no path for [Paedon] back in my life at all, especially since he hasn’t changed at all.”

Long-time Sister Wives fans are likely aware that these relatives have clashed for years.

Back on September 2020, Gwendlyn said she has gotten no support from many of her siblings after coming out as a bisexual — specifically calling Paedon out for his take on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gwendlyn Brown smiles and strikes a pose in this pretty photo!

Now, she’s gone even further in her critique.

“He is still the sexist, homophic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he always has been for several years,” Brown just told social media followers.

“He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing and I would strongly advise against taking anything he says as fact.

“I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out because it does encourage him to continue.”

Well, then.

Paedon has actually been physically violent towards Gwendlyn in the past; he was the first to disclose this information last year via TikTok.

“I hit Gwen,” Paedon said in the clip, referencing an incident that appears to have taken place in the not-too-distant past, while adding:

“I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged and I took it too far and I slapped her and she thinks that I might do it again and she’s scared of me.”

At the time,

Moreover, Paedon said Christine was “very aware” of the altercation and had been attempting to help Gwen navigate her feelings about what transpired.

“Mom knows I would never [hurt Gwen],” Paedon explained.

“I know I would never, but it hurts me. It hurts me knowing that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t. I don’t want to hurt my sister, but she thinks I do.”

At some point, Paedon hopes the loved ones can sit down and have a heartfelt discussion.

“I want her to feel safe and it’s very important that my sister feel safe around me,” he said.

Gwendlyn Brown poses here with her mother, Christine, who is a key cast member on the show Sister Wives.

Never say never and all that.

But we can’t exactly imagine this sit-down taking place any time soon… if at all.