Ryan Edwards Posts Drugged-Out Selfie, Plays Victim on Instagram: Mackenzie Standifer Hurt Me!

Ryan Edwards has been making a lot of headlines lately.

And is usually the case with the former Teen Mom star, none of the news surrounding Ryan has been good.

In fact, the 34-year-old seems to have found a new rock bottom, and if you know anything about Edwards’ checkered past, you know that that’s really saying something.

The latest drama started when Ryan accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of cheating on him.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

He later retracted that allegation, only to then have another change of heart and once again accuse Mackenzie of cheating, this time with a ton of nasty, abusive language.

Not surprisingly, it turned out that Ryan is back on drugs, and Mackenzie has been scared for her life.

Edwards was eventually arrested for making threats against Standifer, and the recordings she made of their phone calls are genuinely terrifying.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer pose for a family Christmas photo with their children.

“What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” Edwards told his frightened wife at one point.

Not surprisingly, Edwards decided to take a hiatus from social media amid his latest bout of bad press.

The last time he disappeared from Instagram, he stayed gone for several years.

But this time, he was back within days.

Yet another Ryan Edwards mug shot to add to the collection.

Edwards posted the selfie below on Sunday night.

Originally, there was no caption, but Ryan later added the words “Just hurt.”

Not surprisingly, commenters were quick to dissect the photo for evidence of Ryan’s drug use and erratic behavior.

And it seems that Ryan either didn’t think things through before posting, or he simply doesn’t care anymore.

“What’s the white powder lined on the counter top? If I’m wrong I’m wrong [sic],” one person commented, according to In Touch.

“Hide the gun clip and bullets. Sure [probation officer] wouldn’t approve,” another added.

“Puffy hand syndrome … white powder? And a gun clip,” a third chimed in.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

We don’t know the exact nature of the white substance on Ryan’s bathroom counter, but reports indicate that he had cocaine and heroin on him at the time of his arrest.

Edwards has been battling addiction for years, and his struggles were frequently documented on Teen Mom OG.

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said during a 2019 reunion episode.

Ryan Edwards has been to rehab many times over the years. We really hope he’s doing better now. (Photo via MTVV)

“Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful.”

Of course, Ryan’s addiction does not excuse his behavior, and Mackenzie is now being punished for supporting him despite the many red flags.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.