Shaeeda Sween Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Throughout 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, and 90 Day Fiance Season 9 before that, we heard one thing.

Shaeeda Sween wanted to become a mother. And she wanted her husband, Bilal Hazziez, to help make that happen.

Earlier this month, Shaeeda shared that she had suffered a tragic miscarriage.

Now, she is confirming the news directly — and discussing her feelings, Bilal’s feelings, and their hopes for the future.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After alum Shaeeda Sween shared this photo of herself and her husband, Bilal Hazziez, in a presumably medical establishment alongside some heavy news. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Early this week, Shaeeda Sween took to Instagram to confirm grim news and to reflect on it in her first public post on the matter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage,” she began.

“We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together,” Shaeeda expressed. “But unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time.”

“We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of the family, friends, loved ones, and fans,” Shaeeda wrote.

These are people “who have reached out to us with love and support during this difficult time.”

Shaeeda noted that “Your kind words and gestures have been a source of comfort and strength for us.”

“While we are still grieving and processing this loss,” Shaeeda noted, “we know that as we plan and as G’d plans, G’d is the best of planners.”

She shared that “This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife.”

“And on the bright side,” Shaeeda added, “we’re thankful to G’d that we can get pregnant.”

“We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone,” Shaeeda then affirmed.

“We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us,” she expressed.

“And,” Shaeeda went on, “we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey.”

“To anyone who may be going through something similar,” Shaeeda then addressed, “know that you are not alone.”

She wrote that “We encourage you to reach out for help and support.”

“And,” Shaeeda continued, “to take all the time you need to heal and process.”

“Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time,” Shaeeda told her fans and followers.

“Your love means the world to us,” she assured everyone reading her message.

Shaeeda then concluded her caption: “Thank you from Bilal & Shaeeda.”

Our hearts of course go out to Shaeeda and to Bilal. We know that this miscarriage is not just a setback, but a loss.

Shaeeda dreams of becoming a parent. She is in her late thirties, which means that a pregnancy would be a geriatric one.

In fact, the gynecologist during Season 7 warned her and Bilal that her odds of conceiving may already be lower than average. So on top of grief, they are both likely very conscious of the ever-ticking clock.

Of course, for that reason, some 90 Day Fiance fans are noting that this was a possibility all along. And that Bilal should have considered that.

Simply “rawdogging it” once or twice, as Shaeeda confirmed that they had done at the latest Tell All, does not guarantee conception. And conception does not guarantee a full pregnancy with a healthy birth.

Shaeeda knew that the odds were stacked against her. She has high hopes for her future, and so do we.