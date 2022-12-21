Gwendlyn Brown: My Dad Loves Robyn More Than Us, And He DGAF!

Gwendlyn Brown is here to spill ALL the tea, you guys.

The 21-year daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, Gwendlyn has long been very candid with her social media followers.

This is someone who once came out as a raging bisexual and also someone who is unafraid to tell is like it starkly is when it comes to her parents — who are no longer together, of course.

Christine left Kody and moved back to Utah in November 2021.

More recently, in a Q&A with Instagram followers, Gwendlyn was asked if anyone in the family has “ever confronted Robyn and Kody about their behavior.”

“We do avoid the topic a lot but sometimes one of us will breakdown and ask him why he chose her over us,” Gwendlyn replied.

“We’re not very confrontational here unfortunately.”

That’s really been the main sticking point for a long time now, as both Robyn and Janelle have remarked of late on how Kody clearly favors Robyn over his other spouses.

“Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn’t with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids’ hearts,” Christine said on Sister Wives Season 17, for example.

“I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them.”

As one of those kids, Gwendlyn was also asked this week if her dad seems to have any “genuine remorse” for selecting Robyn and her children over the rest of the Brown family.

“One time he responded to one of [the kids] like, ‘I prefer people who prefer me,’ so no remorse lol,” she said in response.

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

During this same back-and-forth, Gwendlyn emphasized that Kody “prefers his life with Robyn and their kids” over everyone else.

The recent fallout has been intense, too.

Christine is gone. Janelle says she’s now separated from her spouse, too.

And Kody himself admits that his marriage to Meri is over as well.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

This latest season of Sister Wives appeared to show Kody as his most selfish and bitter.

But his daughter did at least say here that her father may have learned a thing or two since cameras stopping rolling.

“He’s really healing and I’m really proud of him,” she told her fans.

“I think the strain of him having so many wives and forcing himself to believe in something he wasn’t really for kind of made him more of an upset, unhappy person.

“But he’s really healing. He’s getting a lot better.”

As for Robyn, however?

“Please don’t mention her again, we don’t want bad vibes,” she told someone who asked, doing so while laughing.

And yet also clearly serious.

