Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Will Break Up, Josh’s Ex-Wife Eagerly Predicts

Like so much of her life, Natalie Mordovtseva’s time on the Tell All stage was a bit of a disaster last time.

Remember, she seemed adamant about juggling both her ex, Mike Youngquist, and her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

Maybe it had more to do with her documentation … or maybe she’s just a mess. Messier, now, since Mike has moved on.

Meanwhile, if things don’t work out between Josh and Natalie, he has someone waiting in the wings.

During 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie Mordovtseva met Josh’s ex-wife. She seemed to feel intimidated by his gorgeous ex.

As we have also seen in other storylines on this franchise, Natalie also expressed confusion over the co-parenting friendship between Josh and Candice. There are countries and cultures where a divorce means the end of contact — even if it involves children.

In this case, there may have been some substance to Natalie’s insecurities about Josh’s bond with his ex-wife. That’s according to Candice herself.

Candice Mishler spoke to In Touch Weekly to predict that ex-husband Josh Weinstein “would get back together” with her. If and when he and Natalie break up, that is.

“I’m pretty confident if they break up,” she stated, “we would get back together.”

As viewers know, Josh and Candice remain in close contact because they are both raising their son, Jett.

And Candice does not believe that she has long to wait. She predicts that the breakup could happen any day now.

Candice claimed that “a lot of his friends and business associates” are also thinking and saying that it’s time for Josh “to move on” from Natalie.

Meanwhile, Candice is biding her time. She characterized herself as “kind of waiting in the corner for now.”

Meanwhile, Candice offered some lowkey 90 Day: The Single Life spoilers for anyone who wonders what lies ahead.

“They have another season coming out together,” she revealed. That would mean Natalie returning for Season 4, which … does not surprise anyone. She had so, so much drama last year.

“As far as their relationship,” Candice opined, “I don’t know how much longer it will extend past that.”

Now, Josh does seem like a catch. He is a busy, successful man. The guy is a total DILF. Most remarkably, he has a profundity of patience that few of us can imagine.

This is a man who sat quietly while Natalie ranted and worked herself into a frenzy over entirely imagined problems.

Josh is clearly not perfect. We saw that much, particularly during the Tell All.

But he hasn’t cut his losses and run screaming for the hills from Natalie. That is pretty darn rare in the eyes of viewers.

That must mean that Josh is extremely patient with Natalie and possibly in love with her. Like, truly in love with her.

Either that, or he is truly desperate to be famous and is soaking up the reality TV vibes for as long as he can. Either way, the guy has a wealth of patience.