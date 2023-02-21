Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Are They Really Planning to SUE the Creators of South Park?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no strangers to bad press.

Harry’s had a target on his back since the day he was born, and Meghan’s been a favorite punching bag of the international tabloid press for seven years now.

But these days, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing an adversary far more intimidating than any of the tweed blazer-clad vultures who populate the British media landscape.

We’re talking, of course, about Eric Cartman.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, by now you’ve probably heard about the South Park episode based on Harry and Meghan.

Okay, to be fair, the story actually centered around the “the Prince of Canada and his wife,” who just happened to look a lot like Harry and Meghan.

The episode saw the royal doppelgangers campaigning for privacy by, ironically, waving picket signs and going on talk shows to complain about the media’s continued intrusions into their lives.

South Park had a field day skewering Harry and Meghan’s public personas. (Photo via Comedy Central)

At one point, the Prince of Canada even shilled his memoir — a book looks strikingly similar to Harry’s Spare — entitled Waaah.

Needless to say, the episode wasn’t exactly kind to Harry and Meghan.

But by South Park standards, it wasn’t particularly brutal, either.

Harry and Meghan are accustomed to much worse bullying from much more influential bullies, some of whom effectively pass themselves off as legitimate journalists.

Did South Park go too far in its mockery of Harry and Meghan? (Photo via Comedy Central)

In other words, if Harry and Meghan were even aware of the South Park skewering, they’ve probably already moved on from it.

So yeah the rumors that the Sussexes are devastated and planning to sue are almost certainly inventions of — you guessed it! — the British tabloid media.

“According to sources close to the ex-Royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached,” journalist and royal expert Neil Sean told Fox News this week.

South Park was not terribly kind to Harry and Meghan last week. (Photo via Comedy Central)

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

Sean is trying to make it sound like Harry and Meghan have a team of lawyers combing through the episode for any scene or line of dialogue that could be construed as threatening or slanderous.

To be clear, that’s almost certainly not what’s happening.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

For one thing, these two have enough media savvy to know that if they were offended by the episode, the best thing that they could do is call more attention to it with a high-profile lawsuit.

On top of that, the Sussexes have enough legal drama in their lives, what with Samantha Markle’s latest frivolous lawsuit against her sister.

But the biggest reason that Harry and Meghan won’t sue is that despite the way they’ve been portrayed in the press, these two are actually known to have a sense of humor about themselves.

They might not have been in hysterics over the South Park episode, but we’re sure they’ve developed pretty strong emotional callouses from years of enduring far worse treatment.