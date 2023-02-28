Meghan Markle: I Thought Harry Was Rich When I Married Him!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could not have been any more transparent in recent months.

In fact, the couple’s willingness to tell their story to anyone willing to listen has made them a subject of ridicule.

(But on the plus side, Harry and Meghan now know what they’d look like as Canadians in the South Park universe.)

The British tabloid press blasted the Sussexes, first when they opened up in a Netflix docuseries, and again when Harry published a candid memoir.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Now, after weeks of being attacked for talking about themselves too much, the Sussexes are once again being criticized for not telling their whole story.

The latest volley of nonsense comes to us from infamous royalist muckraker Tom Bower, who has basically made a career out spitting vitriol at Harry and Meghan.

In his latest tirade, Bower claims that Meghan is the most unsuccessful gold digger on the planet.

He says that she mistakenly believed that Harry was independently wealthy, and that she could separate him from his family and still enjoy access to his vast fortune.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money,” Bower told Page Six this week.

“She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now,” he added.

“[Markle] wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.”

You’d think that after all these years, the Meghan haters would at least have settled on a consistent line of attack.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Just last week, they were claiming that Meghan was obsessed with the royals before she met Harry, and she basically married him for his title.

Now, Bower is putting forth the theory that Meghan knew nothing about how the institution functioned and was somehow under the impression that Harry was a billionaire.

Whatever the case, it all worked out for her in the end.

As Page Six points out, Harry and Meghan’s net worth is estimated at $10 million, and there’s no indication that the money will stop rolling in anytime soon.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Harry’s memoir is already one of the bestselling books of the 21st century, and it’s sure to lead to more lucrative deals for the prince.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s podcast is one of the most popular on Spotify, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

So no, Harry isn’t a billionaire, but as their massive spread in the tony SoCal community of Montecito reminds us, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing pretty well for themselves.

SMOOCH! This is a romantic still image from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

Perhaps the couple is not as well-off as they would have been if they had remained working members of the royal family.

But something tells us that these two have zero regrets about embarking on the path to greater freedom and fulfillment.