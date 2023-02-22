Meghan Markle: "Upset" Over South Park Portrayal, But Not Planning to Sue, Sources Say

It’s been a long time since the Comedy Central series South Park has been a subject of international controversy.

But if you caught last week’s installment, entitled “The World Wide Privacy Tour,” we probably don’t need to tell you what all the fuss is about.

The episode featured characters who were referred to only as “the Prince of Canada” and “his wife.”

But the animation left little doubt as to which real-life figures served as the inspiration for Stan Marsh’s new neighbors:

South Park was not terribly kind to Harry and Meghan last week. (Photo via Comedy Central)

The storyline saw the prince and his wife embarking on a worldwide tour with the ironic goal of campaigning for their privacy.

At one point, the couple appeared on a Canadian talk show — waving placards about their demands for privacy, of course — where the prince shilled a memoir that looked an awful lot like Harry’s Spare.

Reminding us all that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have never been fans of subtlety, the prince’s book is titled simply Waaah.

Did South Park go too far in its mockery of Harry and Meghan? (Photo via Comedy Central)

Now, South Park has swkered just about every major public figure on the planet over the course of its 26-year run, and many celebs have said they were honored to be drawn into the 2D world populated by Cartman and company.

It’s sort of like when Weird Al Yankovic lampoons a hit song by an up-and-coming band.

But Harry and Meghan are different from most celebs who receive the South Park treatment for the first time, as they’ve been in the limelight for quite a number of years.

Perhaps that’s one reason that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to be less than thrilled with the way they were portrayed.

South Park had a field day skewering Harry and Meghan’s public personas. (Photo via Comedy Central)

A source tells UK tabloid The Spectator that Meghan, “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.”

Of course, this same episode featured a PR firm named C-m Hammer, so it’s possible that the style of humor was just not to the Duchess’ liking in general.

But despite the dubious claims Meghan and Harry are outraged by the episode, it seems there’s no basis to the rumor that the Sussexes are planning to sue the creators of South Park.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re sure they realize that such a move would only exacerbate any PR issues they might be experiencing.

Besides, the problem is less the episode itself than the British media’s gleeful reaction to it.

“William, I’m sure, doesn’t watch ‘South Park,’” a royal insider told Good Morning Britain this week.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“But I reckon one of his friends will have seen it on social media and [sent a clip his way],” the source added.

“I think he’s probably seen it and will have had a wry smile on his face [when watching].”

The British press seems to be enjoying the idea that the episode is a sign that Harry and Meghan are widely disliked in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

They probably don’t realize that 1. prior to this week, most Americans were almost certainly unaware that South Park was still on, and 2. the episode features a scene in which Stan’s friends roast him for giving a sh-t about any members of the royal family.

But the Brits who haven’t watched the whole episode should probably continue to refrain.

We think it’s safe to say they wouldn’t be thrilled with the depiction of their queen.