Meghan Markle Was NOT "Obsessed" With the Royals Before She Met Harry; Why Does the Media Insist Otherwise?

In the years before she met and married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a successful actress with an interest in fashion and blogging.

(She was never an A-list star, as the British media loves to remind us, but she was a regular cast member on a popular cable series.)

In those days, Meghan frequently posted to her Goop-esque lifestyle page The Tig.

The title referenced Meg’s nickname for her favorite wine, which should give you an idea of the casual vibe she was going for.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

It seems that there wasn’t much of a strategy with regard to content, and so Meghan just sort of casually posted about whatever was on her mind that day.

One day in 2014, Meghan decided to share her thoughts on the idea of young girls fantasizing about becoming princesses.

She noted that she herself looked up to She-Ra, Princess of Power in her youth, but she understood that many women grew up dreaming of a more traditional royal life.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” Meghan wrote in a post republished by The Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” she went on.

“Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Yes, after combing through Meghan’s every online utterance for the past seven years, the British tabloid media has finally discovered a passing reference she made to a member of the royal media.

The Mail gleefully cited this as evidence that Meghan was lying when she said she never aspired to become a royal, and in fact had “never googled” the Windsor clan prior to meeting Harry.

The irony, of course, is that Meghan’s brief allusion to Kate is the classic exception that proves the rule:

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never quite gotten along. (Photo via Getty)

This is a woman who’s spent most of her adult life in the public eye, and for all their digging, the press could only unearth one casual reference to the royals from nearly a decade ago?

To read the coverage of this newly resurfaced post, you would think the Mail had just definitively exposed Meghan as a liar, when the reality is that they basically proved her point.

And in addition to the folks who think Meghan was lying about not googling the royals and was secretly obsessed with Harry for years, there are also critics who want to shame her, because they feel she should have been googling the royals, dammit!

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

In a recent interview, royal expert and professional Meghan hater Tina Brown first accused the Duchess of lying about her royal fixation (“very disingenuous” were her exact words), and then explained that she couldn’t understand why she would lie.

“It would seem to me if that’s true, reprehensible, quite honestly,” Brown said.

“Because it’s a serious thing to marry into that family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year. And it seems that not everyone in the crowd was thrilled to see the Sussexes.

Tina sort of let the mask slip with those comments, as she confirmed that there’s literally nothing Meghan could do that would appease the British press.

The idea that she was obsessed with the royals prior to meeting Harry has been exposed as a lie, so prepare for a shift in narrative as “experts” start to insist that Meghan failed to perform her due diligence by properly researching her new role.

Meghan was right not to aspire to be a princess — who knew it would be such a stressful, infuriating existence?

