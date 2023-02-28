SK Alagbada Breaks Silence: Did He Really Cheat on Raven Ross?!?

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross have been broken up for about three months now.

But the former Love is Blind star waited this long to go on the record about the reason why this split occurred, specifically addressing allegations that he cheated on Ross in a new interview with People Magazine.

“I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions,” Alagbada explained to this outlet.

“This is not an apology tour. It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person.”

Ooooooook. So, did he cheat on his fiancee or what???

“There was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall,” SK now claims.

“I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate.

SK swears nothing physical happened between himself and this woman, “but… I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.”

SK and Ross got back together last spring after breaking up in 2021.

In November, rumors of his infidelity spreadd online after a TikTok user shared what she alleged were text messages between her and the Netflix personality.

SK denied the accusations at the time, noting that he was single for a period of time between when Love Is Blind stopped filming and when he proposed to Raven on the show’s reunion.

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship,” SK insists to People.

“Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to and I never will.”

SK admits he crossed a line via the aforementioned communication.

“I’m not here to really pick and choose what, or go back and forth about who did what,” he told People.

“We all make mistakes. That’s something I deeply want to apologize for and take accountability for.”

While he sounded a little bit contrite in his People sit-down, SK also accused Raven of talking with an “older man” on at least two trips the couple went on together.

“When we did start dating again and were trying to build something meaningful, we made a lot of progress,” he continued.

“But sometime last year, there were things that happened during the course of that relationship that also caused a lot of hurt and heartbreak for me.”

(Raven, meanwhile, told the same publication it is “completely untrue” she was “in touch with an older man while in a relationship” with SK.)

“Our relationship had serious, real-life challenges, coupled with the pressures of doing this in the most public way possible and trying to do something on our own terms, that made things very difficult,” SK added to People.

For her part, Raven says she and her ex are no longer in contact.

Despite her up and her major downs with SK, Raven told E! News two weeks ago that she remains optimistic in the big picture.

“I want to go into something with 100 percent of my heart,” she said this month.

“If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. And that’s okay because I know I put everything I have into it and I don’t have any walls up.”