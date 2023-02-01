Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can’t Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK.

So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.

But for the sake of his mental health and his family’s safety Prince Harry decided to take his own path through life — a path that required him to secure his own lodgings.

When he and Meghan first arrived in Southern California, they lived in a Santa Barbara mansion owned by Tyler Perry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

The couple rode out the worst of the pandemic in the house that Madea built, but as the vaccines rolled out and the masks came off, they decided it was time to buy a place of their own.

There was just one problem — they were both unemployed.

Meghan opened up about this stressful period in her life during a recent interview with The Cut (via Yahoo! News).

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

She says that she and Harry had their eyes on a $14.65 million mansion in tony Montecito, CA, but they didn’t think they had any chance of closing on it.

“We were looking in this area and this house kept popping up online in searches,” the Duchess of Sussex recalled.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house,” she continued.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping—it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford—that doesn’t feel good.”

Fortunately for Meghan and Harry, they were in a slightly more stable position than most unemployed aspiring homeowners.

With Harry’s memoir and lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify already in the works, the Sussexes were able to secure financing for their lavish new digs.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Cut describes the home as a “classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a Beverly Hills country club.”

Sounds pretty swanky — but it probably pales in comparison to the situation at Frogmore Cottage that Harry and Meghan left behind.

In recent weeks, Harry has taken Meghan’s place as the favorite target of the British tabloid press.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week. And it seems that not everyone in the crowd was thrilled to see the Sussexes. (Photo via Getty)

But despite the coordinated smear campaign perpetrated by that flock of vultures, he remains a popular figure on both sides of the pond.

This might be a good time for the tabloid bottom-feeders to reflect on the fact that a man who left behind a life of privilege and stability in order to ensure the safety of his wife and children will always be more relatable to the masses than a pack of sheltered snobs.

And if the tabloid media doesn’t realize by now that they bet on the wrong horse, then perhaps they never will.