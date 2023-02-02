Sarah Herron, Former Bachelor Suitor, Shares Her Newborn Died at Just 24 Weeks

Sarah Herron has opened up about the most personal and painful news possible.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum told Instagram followers that her and her fiance Dylan’s newborn son, Oliver, had passed away a few days earlier.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born,” Herron began in the caption.

“He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after.”

Along with this heartbreaking reveal, In a touching montage that included a snapshot of her holding her infant on her chest as Dylan kisses her forehead.

“There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing,” she added in the post. “It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Sharing some of baby Oliver’s best attributes, Herron continued:

“Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.”

Herron appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013, has been engaged to Dylan since 2021 and announced her pregnancy last September.

Yes, she wrote, her time carrying Oliver was “short,” but she is “grateful” for the time they had together while she was pregnant.

“He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism,” Herron said.

“The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand.

:His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Herron also recalled a number of precious memories that she spent alongside Oliver while she was expecting, including mornings with her dog, Rio.

“Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking,” she said.

“Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap.”

The former reality star concluded with a reminder that she will always treasure her son.

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life,” she said.

“We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”

Among those who left messages of sorrow for Herron was former Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley, who wrote in response to the news:

“Oliver you are so loved. Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness.”