Kris Foster Worries Narcolepsy Could Sabotage Relationship with Jeymi Noguera

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kris Foster flew to Colombia to meet up with her fiancee, Jeymi Noguera.

Well, “meet up” doesn’t quite cover it. This is their first in-person meeting, ever. And, nine days after Kris’ plane touches down, they’ll hold their wedding.

Kris and Jeymi are very much in love, but are they compatible in person? Living together and sexual chemistry don’t always work out in person.

And there’s one more big worry: Kris wonders who Jeymi will respond to her narcolepsy. This condition impacts her life, and will certainly impact her future wife.

As Season 4, Episode 2 began to tell Kris and Jeymi’s story, Kris was still at home in her small town.

She addressed her narcolepsy, a condition that (as the name spells out pretty clearly) causes her to fall asleep during the day. These aren’t naps and they don’t just happen when she’s sleepy. It can happen mid-conversation, and it impacts her life.

Kris acknowledged to viewers and to her mother that she worries about how Jeymi will adjust — or not adjust — when they are together in Colombia.

“Every day is a battle,” Kris admitted while describing how narcolepsy can strike without warning.

For example, she can fall asleep during dinner. Kris can also fall asleep mid-conversation — something that Jeymi has experienced via video chat.

Again, this is not a case of a sleepy person staying up late talking to a loved one and dozing off. Her energy levels cannot prevent her condition from putting her to sleep.

Obviously, this has caused friction in Kris’ past relationships.

A person can understand, intellectually, that she has narcolepsy … but still feel slighted when she falls asleep. That’s a hard thing to not take personally, even if you know better.

If you’ve ever been annoyed at someone with ADHD for forgetting something (or experienced the annoyance yourself), you know that things can still feel personal. Even when they’re not.

So, while Kris has a fun and whimsical personality, this has played a major role in past relationships.

Additionally, it impacts her memory. Kris has also shared that, while she is asleep, “night terror” issues can result in a “karate kick” or two.

Obviously, this could be an issue in her upcoming marriage to Jeymi. It might even end up being a dealbreaker. This is weighing on both of their minds.

But though Kris and Jeymi both have their anxieties, Episode 2 showed both of them preparing to spend their lives together.

Oh, and meet. For the first time.

Jeymi was coordinating their wedding plans. The nuptials will take place nine days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

Kris’ family have all expressed their worries. She is really diving into this face-first.

But they love and support her.

Dressed in a colorful and eye-catching outfit that displayed her personality perfectly, Kris boarded her flight for Colombia.

Meanwhile, Kris was not the only one feeling nervous about what sort of impression she would give.

Jeymi went to visit her friends, Alex and Leo.

She wasn’t just there to chitchat. Jeymi also wanted them to do her hair and makeup ahead of meeting Kris for the first time.

Jeymi clearly knew how they would react when she shared how quickly she and Kris would be marrying.

Alex and Leo were supportive, even while pointing out some obvious potential problems. Sexual compatibility and more don’t necessarily translate through video calls — no, not even the spicy ones.

But ultimately, this was about some solidarity for Jeymi’s journey. They’re happy for her. They just know that a lot could go awry.

Jeymi and Kris both know that, too. And, judging from the previews, plenty of things will go wrong.

Obviously, we all have our fingers crossed for things to go well for the two ladies. They both seem great, and we wish them happiness.

Whether Kris and Jeymi will ultimately get that happiness may be up to them.