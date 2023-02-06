Daniele Roasts Yohan for Unhygienic, Unprofitable Business on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Recap)

As 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 continues, we’re meeting more of the cast.



On Episode 2, we pick up with Daniele and Yohan right after she turned his life upside down.



We meet Gabriel’s love, Isabel. Jen’s family has some reservations, but it’s her friends who really express their worries about Rishi.



Kris sets off to meet and marry Jeymi. And the show introduces us to Nicole and Mahmoud.



Check out our recap:

1 Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo After dropping a bombshell on her husband — that she wants to stay in the DR for more than a year, and that she doesn’t plan to live with him in the US — Daniele greets his family. Yohan lives with them, and they don’t want to argue in front of them. Daniele gets along very well with her in-laws.

2 Yohan has a large extended family at home He lives with two sisters and a brother and his number of nieces and nephews is in the double-digits. Yohan’s family is happy to catch up with Daniele. They tell her that they will miss Yohan when he moves out, but that they are of course happy for him. Like Yohan, they expect him to move to the US with his wife and live a better life.

3 Yohan isn’t dropping it, however They go to his room — which appears to be in a separate building. They won’t be staying there for long, in part because the lack of basic amenities has Daniele feeling cranky pretty quickly. But they do speak, one-on-one (with producers filming), about Daniele’s unilateral change in plans. Yohan notes that living there is not the same as vacationing.

4 They reach a compromise Yohan proposes that she stay for a year, more or less as planned, and they see how things are going for them and decide whether to live in the US or in the Dominican Republic at that time. That, to Daniele, sounds fair … even though she has likely already made up her mind.

5 Daniele attempts to do her skincare routine She has a 10-step process for her face. Yohan seems to find it mystifying. Daniele explaining it to him, parts of it medicinal and other parts homeopathic, is adorable — especially when she uses the roller on his face. But this is also a significant moment, because it’s a reminder that her lifestyle expectations go beyond “I would like air conditioning and not living in a house with 16 people.” There are things that Daniele expects in life that Yohan cannot imagine, and there are things that Yohan finds normal that Daniele cannot predict.

6 Yohan has a butcher shop His hope is that Daniele will be proud of him. But when she enters the shop to see meat sitting out on a countertop, covered in a dozen or so flies … her disgust is palpable. Yohan notices, and it clearly hurts his feelings. But Daniele does not understand why the meat is not in a refrigeration unit.

7 Yohan says that this is how everyone sells meat in the Dominican Republic Daniele says that this explains some things — like why she has become sick multiple times after eating seemingly normal meals. She finds this very troubling. Yohan insists that the meat is cool, but put on display like this to attract customers. Daniele worries about bacteria, and Yohan seems to believe that this is not an issue. (Just a note from someone who used to work in a deli … bacteria can multiply and thrive on meat in these conditions)

8 What about the accounting angle? Yohan’s bookkeeping is all by hand. Daniele asks to see his ledger. She has been a yoga teacher for years and she has accounting software on her computer. Daniele could go about this more gently, but it sounds like she wants to help her husband — and also just understand how viable his finances are.

9 Break out the spreadsheets! Worried that Yohan is running his business how she might run a lemonade stand, Daniele does the math. Unfortunately, it appears that his expenses far outstrip his earning. He is making a negative income. Yohan is quick to note that he has a second job, and doesn’t expect this to be profitable right away, Daniele worries about building a future with a man who balks at doing basic math.

10 Or, Daniele wonders, maybe Yohan is just too stubborn to admit his own mistakes Now that she has sort of roasted him for the lack of hygiene and math, Daniele does tell him that she’s proud of him. But some of it is tongue-in-cheek, as she praises him for “manifesting” money while operating at a loss. Yohan tells her that she has brought down his spirits.

11 Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada At home, Gabriel is packing to travel to Colombia to see Isabel. This time, it feels different — because it’s not just a visit. His mother will miss him, noting that he and his sister are her whole world. Seeing him packing his sewing machine (we worry that baggage handlers will destroy it) really makes it hit home. But she wants him to be happy.

12 Meanwhile, in Colombia Our introduction to Isabel is her having a nerf gun fight with her kids, Sara and Miguel. Sara is a teenager and Miguel is a tween. While obviously production was like “is there something that you guys do for fun that would highlight your dynamic?” and led to this, it’s a cute intro to the family. We know that Gabriel likes them and gets along with them, but now it’s our turn to meet them.

13 Isabel tells her story Obviously, given that Sara is a 16-year-old and Isabel is a gorgeous young mom, she became a parent in her teens. The father was her first boyfriend. It didn’t work out. Years later, she was with a much older man, hoping that things would be different. She and Miguel’s father didn’t last, either. Isabel has found herself in multiple toxic relationships in the past. Now, things are better — since she met Gabriel.

14 We already heard the tale of how they met This time, we get to hear Isabel list Gabriel’s qualities. He is positive, energetic, funny — he has this “spark” of enthusiasm to him that she adores. It’s wonderful to listen to her gush about him, especially in contrast to her past.

15 Isabel chats with Sara Sara is a mature young woman. Given their relative closeness in age and Sara’s obvious thoughtfulness, it is no surprise that they can communicate in a healthy way. Sara is a fan of Gabriel — not just because they get along well, but because he doesn’t suck like some of her mom’s exes do. Isabel is talking to her about letting Miguel know that Gabriel is trans. Simply put, all of this is going to be on TV, and they’re family, so telling him matters. What’s going to be tougher will be telling Isabel’s parents. She worries that how they react could change things.

16 Meanwhile, Isabel loves Gabriel for who he is She didn’t “clock” him as trans at first, but found out from his social media posts even before he told her. When he came out to her, they had a short and sweet exchange. Now, they’re planning their lives together. But they both feel nervous — understandably so. This is a big change, and something could go wrong for them.

17 Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh At home, Jen dines with her mother, her brother, and with her sister-in-law, Tarra. Things get emotional as they discuss her plans to depart. She’s really close with them, and she and Tarra both tear up as they discuss her looming departure. Her mom tears up too, but she wants Jen to find love wherever she can. In this case, in India.

18 “So what does his mom think of you?” Jen explains how Rishi cannot live in the US because he supports so many members of his family. She then discloses that they do not know that she’s going to marry Rishi. In fact, they don’t know that she and Rishi are dating. He introduced Jen to his family as a “friend,” not as his fiancee.

19 Jen also has a goodbye lunch with friends Myra and Randi are longtime friends of Jen, and they talk to her like it. Simply put, they don’t pull any punches about their concerns. They have seen Jen bend over backwards for a lot of toxic dudes in the past. Now, she’s moving to India to be with a guy who hasn’t even told his family about their engagement. They think that it’s a bad idea, and that she’s setting herself up “for failure and another heartache.”

20 But Jen will allow them to test Rishi They don’t trust him, but Jen does. So they propose that they’re going to reach out to his seemingly flirty social media account (the one where he shows no sign of being engaged). How will he respond? Jen says that this will show them how much she trusts her fiance. And, privately, Jen tells the camera that her friends have been right about her past relationship mistakes.

21 What’s the verdict? Rishi didn’t respond to a DM with a dong pic or anything like that, but he did ask Jen’s friend where she was — which seems odd. Not damning, just odd. We know from previews that this is not the end of things, but for now, it sounds like Jen feels vindicated despite her friends’ concerns.

22 Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera We met Kris and Jeymi on the season premiere. But now, Kris is gearing up for her flight. She and Jeymi will marry nine days after she arrives. This will be their first meeting in person. Will they get along face-to-face? How will Jeymi respond to Kris’ narcolepsy in-person? What is their sexual chemistry like? Neither of them know for sure, but they’re going to find out together.

23 Jeymi has been setting things up for their wedding One imagines that it is difficult to plan a wedding for someone whom you have never met in person, but love finds a way. They are so excited to see each other. And they’re both clearly a little horny about it. Honestly? Good for them.

24 Kris’ family supports her on the way to the airport This is a big deal, but her kids are both adults. Like her mom, they all want to see Kris find happiness. But … yeah, it’s complicated. Kris’ outfit at the airport is sparkly and eccentric and it’s a lot. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

25 Meanwhile, Jeymi has her own preparations to make. She wants her hair and makeup touched up so that she can look her best when she greets Kris. That’s possibly overkill, because Kris will have just gotten off of a plane. Alex and Leo are her friends (she has known Alex since her modeling days) and she trusts them implicitly to do her justice.

26 Also, she has some news to share Marrying someone nine days after meeting them is a huge deal, and her friends make it clear that they know this. They would love to see her take more time and see if she and Kris are truly compatible in person. But Jeymi and Kris have already decided to skip a few steps, it seems.

27 Fingers crossed? Alex and Leo list things — like sexual compatibility — that you can really only determine when you meet someone face to face. Nine days won’t be enough time to see how truly compatbile they are. But still, they support Jeymi and wish her the best.

28 Nicole and Mahmoud Elsherbiny 38-year-old Nicole lives in Los Angeles. She comes from an extremely small town (not the only one this season, either) and so she grew up with an interest in fashion, in things that she did not have access to growing up, and she has a fair amount of wanderlust. Nicole works two jobs. One is delivering food. The other is reselling clothing. Basically, she buys clothes for resale. Nicole’s interest in spirtuality led to her taking a tour of Egypt, where she met Mahmoud.

29 They met by chance in a fabric shop A flirty exchange led to a real relationship. Mahmoud is obviously a hottie, and it sounds like Nicole felt smitten. She returned to the US after her trip, but she and Mahmoud were still talking every day. He reiterated his desire to marry her.

30 They had two weddings Nicole did not tell anyone in her life about this, but she married Mahmoud in a simple legal ceremony and then held an actual wedding with him. The plan was to bring him to the US eventually, but they began having problems. She canceled her application for a spousal visa. Mahmoud’s controlling behavior and the constant quarreling led her to Nicole wanting a divorce. But now, she misses him, so she’s talking about returning to Egypt — even though she felt miserable there.

31 Surprise! Nicole meets up with her friends, Emmalyn and Janine. She’s moving to Egypt in 2 weeks, planning to live there. Her friends had no idea, and had believed that the marriage was effectively over. It only took 11 months for Nicole’s marriage to fall apart.

32 So, what was the issue with her marriage? Nicole and Mahmoud clash over culture shock, apparently. “I said yes to a bunch of things I shouldn’t have,” Nicole admits. A lot of it was regulation of what clothing she can wear, and how she can wear it.

33 Also, how she interacts with men. Even a hug is a no-no Nicole finds Mahmoud’s demands puzzling. She also kept feeling like Mahmoud was moving the goalpost, adding new rules that she never knew existed but was somehow breaking. Her friends see a lot of red flags and worry that Nicole has married someone who doesn’t seem to love her for her. “Why?” they ask when she says that she has decided to give things another shot with Mahmoud. Her friends advise her to “keep your passport.” Smart.

34 Nicole sees Mahmoud as “a pure, honest person” She contacts her handsome husband, but things quickly go south as she brings up their need for compromise.