Hailie Mathers Is ENGAGED to Boyfriend Evan McClintock! Does Eminem Approve?

Well, we think it’s safe to say that Hailie Mathers had a weekend to remember!

The daughter of Eminem announced on Monday that she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock!

Clearly, Hailie did not inherit her father’s flair for the dramatic, as she announced the news in a rather off-hand manner:

“Casual weekend recap…” the 27-year-old influencer captioned a carousel of proposal pics.

“2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she added.

Hailey and Evan were instantly flooded with congratulations, but quite a few commenters wondered about Slim Shady’s opinion of his future son-in-law.

Unfortunately, the hip hop icon has not yet commented publicly on his daughter’s engagement, so we don’t what his opinion might be.

Rapper Eminem has gotten in trouble more than a few times. But he’s chilled in recent years. (Photo via Instagram)

But Em has mellowed considerably in middle-age, and he and Hailey have always enjoyed a very close relationship.

So Marshall probably approves of this new development in the life of his beloved daughter.

But even though Evan is dealing with a kinder, gentler Eminem than the one we got to know in the ’90s, asking for Pop’s blessing was probably a pretty daunting task.

If you’re a fan of the elder Mathers’ music, then we probably don’t need to tell you that Hailey is far more famous than most rapper’s daughters.

That’s largely because she figured prominently in his lyrics, but it’s also because she’s carved a career for herself as a popular influencer with more than 3 million followers.

What else is there to even say about this snapshot? Mathers can be the epitome of cool. (Photo via Instagram)

Hailey’s millions of online fans first met Evan around this time last year, when he appeared in Hailey’s Valentine’s Day post.

But while he only met the public fairly recently, Evan has reportedly been dating Hailey since way back in 2016.

Despite her massive web presence, Hailey does an impressive job of protecting her privacy, a fact that she acknowledged in June when she shared a second snap of Evan (below).

Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged to Evan McClintock! The couple have been dating since 2016! (Photo via Instagram)

“I rarely share my feed,” she captioned the photo, “but when I do, I’m happy it’s with you.”

Em may not have addressed Hailie’s engagement yet, but he speaks often about how proud he is of his eldest daughter.

He most recently gushed with fatherly pride during an interview on Mike Tyson’s podcast.

Em told the boxing champ how much he’s in awe of Hailie’s achievements, particularly her graduation from college with honors.

Hailie shares lots of photos of herself just hanging out at a coffee shop, writing as a caption in this case: “a before i had to go to the dentist mood.”

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he said at the time.

“It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have,” Em continued.

“People also think, too, that money just buys happiness—that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s–t means nothing.”

Our sincere congrats go out to the entire Mathers and McClintock families on this joyous occasion!