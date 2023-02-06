Kate Middleton Attempts to Go Viral With Surprising Selfie Amid New Controversy

Kate Middleton kept a low profile in the weeks immediately after Prince Harry’s memoir hit stores.

We suppose that’s not surprising, as the Duke of Sussex offered a rather unflattering portrayal of his sister-in-law.

In fact, Kate took such a drubbing in the book, that it was rumored she planned to seek revenge against Harry.

But unless she subscribes to the theory that the best revenge is living well, it seems the new Princess of Wales has decided to go in a different direction entirely.

Over the course of the past week, Kate has posted on Instagram more often than usual, but her content has had nothing to do with Harry and everything to do with her humanitarian efforts.

Specifically, Kate is focused on her Shaping Us initiative for early childhood development.

As part of her efforts to raise awareness for the program, Kate posted a never-before-seen photo of herself this week — but it’s not the kind of royal selfie were accustomed to seeing.

The photo above shows Kate playing with her father when she was five years old.

She began the post with an uncredited quote reading:

“’Faces are a baby’s best toy.'”

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives,” Kate wrote.

“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives,” she continued.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

Some commenters were blown away by Kate’s resemblance to her youngest son, Prince Louis.

“Louis is your TWIN,” one commenter wrote.

“I thought this is Louis,” another added.

“Awww this is such a very sweet picture. Louis looks so much like his mum,” a third chimed in.

The surprisingly personal post comes on the heels of a controversial announcement regarding Kate’s personal staff.

Kate has hired Alice Corfield as her newest personal secretary, and insiders say there’s already concern about the new employees’ abrasive demeanor.

“She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the palace,” a source who previously worked with Corfield tells the New York Post.

“Alison is an unusual fit,” one royal source told the outlet.

“She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernizers and people with private-sector experience, not just civil servants. She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit.”

Sounds like Kate is gearing up for war.

Maybe there was some truth to those rumors about the princess plotting revenge against Harry!