Kate Middleton: It’s Prince Harry’s Fault That William Hates Him

By now, we’re sure you’re aware that Prince Harry’s Spare is not your run-of-the-mill royal memoir,

In fact, the book has single-handedly ignited some of the biggest royal scandals of the 21st century.

The excerpts that have garnered the most attention have had to do with Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William.

In particular, Harry’s claim that he was assaulted by William during a 2019 argument about Meghan Markle made quite a splash in the UK tabloid media.

But William’s wife, Kate Middleton, has also been the subject of countless unflattering headlines as a result of Harry’s book.

And it seems the Princess of Wales is flat-out furious with her mischievous brother-in-law.

In fact, insiders say Kate blames Harry for pretty much all of the problems within the royal family at the moment.

“Kate doesn’t even recognize this person Harry’s become,” a source close to the situation told Radar Online this week.

“He’s betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out.”

The source adds that Kate is somewhat disappointed by the lack of a response from King Charles, but she also understands that the smart thing in this situation is to say nothing and hope that all of this blows over.

“The royal family’s response to Harry’s backstabbing has been to say nothing — but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side,” the source adds.

The insider claims Kate and William are “sick to their stomachs over the whole situation” and unsure of what to do next.

Sources have previously claimed that Kate is plotting revenge against Harry, but it’s unclear exactly what that means.

Harry revealed in a recent 60 Minutes interview that he’s no longer on speaking terms with William and Charles.

Needless to say, it’s safe to assume he hasn’t had any contact with Kate, either.

We’re in uncharted territory here, and there’s no way of knowing how Harry’s book might affect the future of the royal family.

But at this point, it’s almost impossible to imagine a future in which the royals are reunited and Harry has been welcomed back into his family’s good graces.

As for Kate, if the insider reports are to be believed, then no previous difficulty that she’s encountered during her time as a royal has upset her nearly as much as this one.

You can be sure that she won’t forget this slight very easily.

What does one of the most famous and powerful women on the planet do when she wants revenge?

We’re not sure — but if we were Harry, we wouldn’t want to find out.