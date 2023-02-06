Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Bachelorette Producers "Brainwashed" Her Into Sleeping with Nick Viall

Kaitlyn Bristowe has dropped quite The Bachelorette-related bombshell.

During an appearance on “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast last week, Bristowe delved into her relationship on the aforementioned show with Nick Viall, a suitor who advanced very far on Kaitlyn’s season in 2015.

Long-time viewers of the franchise likely remember that Bristowe slept with Viall after a one-on-one date, which is a fairly common occurrence between leads and aspiring spouses.

But here’s the thing…

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall slept together on The Bachelorette. Alas, they did not get engaged.

Bristowe now says she was sort of pressured into jumping into bed with Nick.

“They really sexualized Nick to me,” she explained on this podcast.

“There was one producer — I’ve never even said this, you get the exclusive — one producer actually said to me, after I would kiss him, she’d come in and like wipe my lips and, like, lick her lips and be like, ‘Oh, I just want to know what that tastes like — to, like, make out with Nick.’”

Well, that’s weird.

“They really, like, put [him] on a pedestal to me,” Kaitlyn added. “That was part of their tactic. I was brainwashed.”

That’s quite the accusation.

We can’t imagine Bristowe is blaming these producers for her own actions… but it sort of sounds like she is, right?

“He was very sexual with me,” Bristowe also said of Viall. “He really made me feel desired. He was really sexual.”

Nick Viall takes another selfie of himself. Selfie of himself is redundant but whatevs.

In the end, Bristowe chose Shawn Booth over Viall, a rejection that Nick actually brought up last October on his own podcast.

“In the moment, I was really upset. [I was] really angry at her,” he said back then, adding felt that Bristowe was “really selfish” for the way she handled their split, telling fans he felt like a pawn in her love story.

This, of course, is exactly how The Bachelorette works.

It’s always so strange when contestants complain about it.

The feelings don’t appear that hard between Bristowe and Viall at least, not on her end, that is.

Bristowe — who recently called out Chris Harrison for ghosting her — noted on this podcast that she’s happy for Viall and his fiance Natalie Joy, who got engaged in January.

“I am genuinely happy for them because they seem legitimately meant for each other,” she said.

“I believe in their love.”