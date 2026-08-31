Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted Fighting at Wedding of Billie Eilish’s Brother?

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Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas married Claudia Sulewski over the weekend, and numerous A-listers were in attendance.

And according to one report, a certain celebrity couple seemed to be experiencing some major tension.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Justin and Hailey seem to be engaged in a serious-looking conversation during the festivities.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

At one point, the two appeared to be standing far apart from the rest of the celebration while speaking to one another. They notably did not have smiles on their faces.

Because apparently even A-list weddings aren’t safe from awkward candid photos.

Justin and Hailey were among the many famous faces on hand for the intimate ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Billie officiated the wedding of her brother and Sulewski, who have been together since 2018 and became engaged in September 2025.

Other guests included Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Nina Dobrev, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Chamberlain and Rachel Sennott.

But while the happy couple exchanged vows, attention was briefly diverted to another famous pair.

Of course, a few photographs taken during a private conversation don’t exactly provide enough evidence to declare a marriage in crisis. Still, that hasn’t stopped speculation.

The timing is particularly interesting considering Justin and Hailey are approaching their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before holding a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

They have also entered a new phase of their relationship since welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Despite the attention surrounding the seemingly tense moment, there was plenty of evidence that the Biebers were enjoying themselves at the wedding.

Justin later shared a series of selfies featuring himself and Hailey from the event. The singer wore a black suit with sunglasses, while Hailey turned heads in a striking lime-green halter dress.

The couple also appeared affectionate in the photos, which Justin captioned with heart emojis.

So, crisis averted?

Maybe. Or maybe Justin and Hailey simply had a disagreement at a wedding — something that happens to married couples who don’t happen to have paparazzi following them around.

Either way, the Biebers’ brief private conversation has become considerably more interesting to the public than the actual wedding drama.

And that, unfortunately, is the price of being one of Hollywood’s most scrutinized couples.