Meri Brown and Kody Brown: Yup, This Marriage is Over, Too!

The marriage between Meri Brown and Kody Brown has been over for years.

The alleged spouses haven’t had intercourse in a decade, and Kody has taken every opportunity available to emphasize that he has NO interest in rekindling this romance ever again.

… Meri has told followers many times, amid a torrent of backlash, that she isn’t going anywhere.

The thing is, it may no longer be her choice to make.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One episode, courtesy of People Magazine, Meri watches footage of Kody commenting on the state of their spiritual marriage.

“I don’t consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the horrible polygamist says in the clip.

Host Sukanya Krishnan then asks Meri how she feels to hear such cruel words from her husband.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'” she says in heartbroken response.

“Like, he just made the decision.

“I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri married Kody back in 1990, but he then divorced her in 2010 when he met Robyn because he wanted to legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Meri then tried to date.

And ended up the victim of a catfishing scam.

And then Kody accused of her having an affair and the marriage has been basically non-existent ever since.

Meri Brown snapped this selfie in the fall of 2022, as she flew high above the sky.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she explains in this same sneak peek.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’

“He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

Meri went on to detail her reply at the time as follows:

“I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’

“And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

It’s way too late for Kody on that front by now.

Christine walked away from him in November 2021 and Janelle confirms on this one-on-one tell-all that she is also separated from Kody.

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

Despite the way Kody has treated her for years… and despite Meri stating on this episode that Kody has already “made the decision” that the two aren’t married any longer… Meri concludes the clip by saying she simply can’t quit this father of 18.

“Would you ever think about reconciliation,” asks Krishnan, prompting poor Meri to respond:

“I would. I definitely would.

“But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Meri Brown stares into the camera, a seemingly all-knowing smirk across her lips.

Kody and Christine publicly announced their split on November 2, 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time.

For his part, Kody wrote in a separate post:

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

It took Janelle a little while longer to eventually arrive at the same conclusion as her good pal.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch.

Hopefully, Meri can one day realize the same thing about herself.

