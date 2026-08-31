Taylor Swift Is 'Frustrated' With Travis Kelce's Busy Schedule as NFL Season Approaches: Report

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Sure, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was the celebrity event of the summer.

But with autumn closing in, Travis’ focus will shift back to the field as he returns to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th (and likely final) NFL season.

When Travis decided to embark on one last campaign for Super Bowl glory, he and Taylor both knew that it would mean lots of time away from home.

But according to one report, Taylor is still a bit bummed that her honeymoon era has come to an end so abruptly.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and John Sykes, President, Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, Inc. attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time — he works overtime — causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more,” an insider tells the Daily Mail.

The hilarity of “he works overtime” — as though Travis is an hourly employee who gets time and a half if he stays past 5 o’clock — aside, it makes sense that Taylor might be feeling out of sorts.

After all, Chiefs training camp started just a few weeks after she and Travis tied the knot, and if all goes according to plan, his season won’t wrap up until Valentine’s Day.

“Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone,” the source continued.

“They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week – they are very dedicated to that,” the insider continued, adding:

“She refuses to complain to him about his absence, because she knew what she signed up for, she knew he would be at practice after they got married.

“She knew the honeymoon would be short, so she can’t complain at all, and she doesn’t want to guilt Travis. That is not her deal, she never shames or complains.”

Now, some folks who have listened to Taylor’s music might be inclined to point out that she actually seems quite fond of airing her grievances, particularly with regard to the behavior of her romantic partners.

But those folks would likely be dragged from their homes by an army of Swifties wielding torches and pitchforks, so we would recommend that they keep that observation to themselves.

Anyway! Taylor has stuck by Taylor’s side for two previous NFL seasons, so it’s not like she’s been blindsided by the rigidity of his schedule.

Besides, whether he brings home another Super Bowl ring or not, Travis will almost certainly retire at the end of this season.

And then it might be his turn to play second fiddle while Taylor embarks on another record-breaking world tour.

A-list couples might not argue over whose turn it is to do the dishes, but they have challenges of their own!