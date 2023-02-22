Audrey Roloff Negs Jeremy During Date Night: You Have to Be Better than Everyone!

When it comes to the endless marital romance of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, some fans are a little over it.

It’s not just that they post a lot about their marriage and, at times, very little else. There’s more to it than that.

But sometimes, even their “sweet” posts go awry and have fans wondering if there’s way more tension beneath the surface.

Audrey and Jeremy went on a date night. Naturally, they shared it. But Auj made one cutting remark about Jer that fans don’t think was a joke.

There are a few points here, but let’s first discuss Audrey Roloff’s own account of her “date night” with Jeremy.

On her Instagram Story, Auj documented the two of them in the car. Not really at the “meat and potatoes” of the date just yet.

When Jeremy attempted to park the truck in reverse, followers could see Audrey openly rolling her eyes, mocking him.

Like any number of exasperated spouses before her, Audrey called out what Jer was up to.

“You always have to do it?” she asked.

Jeremy answered: “Yeah. Look at this truck.” One would argue that getting to say “look at this truck” is the primary incentive for many men to buy trucks.

Audrey Roloff kisses her husband in this still image of the former Little People, Big World stars.

“Yeah,” Audrey then agreed. “You have to be better than anyone else.”

Jeremy seemed to smile in response. He offered a sarcastic-sounding “That’s what they think.”

Auj then laughed, commenting: “Always gotta back them in.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

Some of Audrey and Jeremy’s followers (some of whom would count themselves as fans … while others would not) have discussed the exchange.

A number of people pointed out that this is the kind of playful observation of a spouse’s habits that partners do all of the time.

But others countered that this sort of casual negging feels like quiet resentment slowly bubbling to the surface. Honestly? Either or both sides could be right.

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram.

Meanwhile, before Valentine’s Day, Audrey and Jeremy went on a much more elaborate date night.

The two donned heavy jackets to brace for colder climes — because they went skiing.

And Audrey put a very … on-brand twist on her description of the date. As many Little People, Big World fans are aware, Audrey is a conservative Christian. Even by Roloff family standards.

“Usually don’t do date nights on the Sabbath, but that’s how the cards fell this week,” Audrey explained on social media at the time.

“Headed night skiing and signing off till Sunday,” she then added.

If their kids were involved in their skiing adventure, there were no signs of it on social media. It appears to have been an activity for the couple alone.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

Auj and Jer have drawn criticism for going on so many dates. Or, rather, for publicizing so many of their dates in such a short time.

Honestly? It’s probably their business how often they go on dates. Yes, even if they really are “trying too hard” at marriage.

But it is not unreasonable for people to bristle seeing people with so much extra time and money to spend on each other. Maybe Audrey doesn’t need to document everything, you know?