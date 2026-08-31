Brandi Glanville: How I View Kim Zolciak's Son's Sexual Battery Arrest as a 'Boy Mom'

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Brandi Glanville admits that she’s a “hypocrite” for her take on Kim Zolciak’s latest family crisis.

As we reported, the former RHOA star’s teenage son, KJ Biermann, was arrested on serious felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

Even though Brandi admits that she probably shouldn’t be weighing in, she is anyway.

She says that her perspective as a “Boy Mom” gives her a different view. How so?

On her ‘Unfiltered’ podcast, Brandi Glanville opened up about a controversial topic: Kim Zolciak’s son’s charges. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What did Brandi Glanville say about Kim Zolciak and her son?

On her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, the eponymous host set aside some time to discuss the charges against 15-year-old KJ Biermann.

“So, there’s all these headlines about this reality star, Kim Zolciak,” she began, “and her 15-year-old son.”

Brandi admitted: “As I’m saying this, I’m realizing I’m a hypocrite because I’m saying we shouldn’t talk about kids that are underage.”

(Surely that policy applies to adolescent drama such as school or friends or dating, not to allegations of violent sex crimes.)

She acknowledged: “But I’m sitting here talking about it.”

“My point is, we shouldn’t talk about kids that are underage when their parents put them on TV,” Brandi reasoned. “They didn’t sign up for it.”

Briefly touching upon the charges, she explained: “In this case a woman — a girl, underage also — said that she was sexually assaulted by this kid at the gym.”

(Though teens are children, we probably don’t need to describe accused rapists as “kid.”)

“And, because I’m a mom of boys,” Brandi expressed, “I feel a certain way.”

She added: “I was very protective of my kids.”

@brandiglanvilleofficial Brandi On Raising Sons: No Hand-Holding, No Hugging Without Asking. Ep Out Now. Link In Bio. Tag a mom of boys. brandiglanville brandiglanvilleunfiltered momsofboys parentingtips realtalk ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville – Brandi Glanville

Consent is king

“I’m like, ‘You cannot hold hands unless you ask. You cannot kiss unless you ask,'” Brandi said of raising her sons.

She added: “‘You cannot kiss unless you ask her.'”

“You cannot do one thing,” Brandi emphasized.

That is actually excellent advice — not only for raising sons, but primarily for doing so.

There are many ways to ask or get permission to touch someone, sexually or otherwise. The safest and smartest way to do so is simply to ask.

The titular host of ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered’ sits and dives into some heavy topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

KJ Biermann (whose real name is Kroy Jagger) is accused of sexually assaulting a former classmate after apparently luring her into a coed sauna as friends before groping her, exposing himself to her, and attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him.

At one point, he allegedly told her that she was “lucky” that he was not “making” her do more.

Though Brandi’s education of her own sons was certainly helpful, teaching a son about consent has more to do with them being polite and respectful. Some rapists do not know that they are rapists because their victims are unconscious or freeze up during an assault that the perpetrator believes to be a normal flirtation.

What KJ’s alleged victim describes is someone who sounds fully aware that he is in the midst of committing a sexual assault. She tried repeatedly to escape until she finally did.

Kim Zolciak insists that her son is innocent, and did not immediately respond to Brandi Glanville’s “boy mom” insights.