David Woolley’s Daughter Thinks Christine Brown is Absolutely Amazing

At this point, it’s been made very clear:

Christine Brown hasn’t just found a new boyfriend.

She’s found a new family, as well.

Just about a week ago, the Sister Wives star went Instagram official with David Woolley, the first man she’s dated since splitting in November 2021 from polygamous partner Kody.

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine wrote as a very positive caption to a bunch of photos of herself and her boyfriend, adding:

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Wow, huh? Like, seriously: WOW!

We’ve since learned a decent amount about Woolley, such as:

He hails from California… currently lives about 30 minutes away from Christine in Utah … and has owned his construction company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015.

David is also a widower with eight children.

One of these children, a daughter named Kati, jumped on TikTok over the weekend and labeled Woolley “the best dad in the whole world.”

“I have a thousand stories of all the times he’s shown up for me in my life and how amazing he’s always been,” Kati said of her father. “He seriously is incredible.”

As you might expect, the topic eventually turned to David’s famous new girlfriend, prompting Kati to tell followers that she’s “the luckiest” person for getting to have Christine as a “second mom,” sharing that she loves the mom of six and appreciates that she has been so welcoming of David’s kids.

“Christine has found a way to make all my siblings feel loved and she’s amazing,” Kati said in one of her videos.

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Christine even went ahead and left a comment on one of Kati’s TikToks, writing that David’s kind parenting is one of the things she likes best about him.

“One of the biggest reasons I fell in love with him is because he’s an amazing Dad! Really! He’s phenomenal! He’s the best!” Christine wrote.

“He says one of the reasons he fell in love with you was because how amazing of a mom and grandma you are!” Kati replied.

Yes, folks. LOVE.

Christine Brown looks downright gorgeous, doesn’t she? Suck it, Kody Brown!

Sister Wives viewers will probably get to see to see more of Christine and David’s relationship on the upcoming season of the TLC reality series.

As many social users have noted, members of the film crew were seen in the background of one of the photos Christine posted with David a few days ago.

Around the same, Christine described David as “wonderful, and romantic and so kind.”

“He is everything I’ve been looking for,” she added.