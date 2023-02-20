Todd Chrisley Is Struggling In Prison, Daughter Savannah Claims: His Hair Has Turned Gray!

It’s only been one month since Todd Chrisley reported to prison to begin serving his 12-year sentence.

But it seems that life on the inside has already taken a profound toll on the disgraced reality star.

Along with his wife, Julie Chrisley, Todd was convicted on tax evasion charges back in June of 2022.

He was sentenced to a dozen years behind bars for his crimes, while Julie received a sentence of 9 years.

Other than the felonious couple themselves, no one has been as profoundly affected by the scandal as Savannah Chrisley.

When Todd and Julie turned themselves over to the authorities, Savannah became legal guardian to her younger siblings, 16-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe.

So in addition to the shock of having both her parents hauled off to prison, Savannah has now taken on a maternal role in the lives of her brother and sister.

Savannah recently made the trek down to Florida to visit her father, who is locked up in a minimum security facility in the Sunshine State.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair, like, really weird!” Savannah said of Todd while discussing the trip on her podcast (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

“He’s definitely used some [hair] color over the years and now seeing him with gray hair, this is really weird.”

Savannah went on to say that the star of Chrisley Knows Best is still dispensing wisdom to younger generations.

“My dad’s the dad for those that haven’t had a father figure…I’m blessed that [he gets] to be that for someone,” Savannah said.

“I’m willing to share [him], but not for long though. I’m still fighting.”

The fight Savannah refers to is likely her parents’ appeals process, which is already underway.

“Even visiting my dad, I have so much hope and so much restored strength,” Savannah said.

“I know this isn’t the end. And I know [my parents] are going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change,” she continued.

“Whether or not this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Savannah says her mother, Julie Chrisley, is not faring quite as well behind bars, as her facility has ventilation issues and has been accused of housing inmates in swelteringly hot conditions.

Savannah claims that service dogs cannot be kept in the un-air conditioned segments of the Lexington, Kentucky-based Federal Medical Facility where Julie is incarcerated, as doing so would be considered inhumane — but apparently, those wings are good enough for the inmates.

Needless to say, Savannah is probably feeling the urgency of her parents’ appeal more than ever.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.