Josh Duggar Is Trying to Blame Caleb Williams For His Sex Crimes; Here's Why That Plan Might Work

Josh Duggar’s legal team was back in court last week, and the reason for their appearance should terrify us all.

Josh is appealing his 2021 conviction on child pornography charges.

And last week’s hearing may have brought him one step closer to the goal of having his conviction overturned, thus enabling the 34-year-old to leave prison about a decade ahead of schedule.

The attorneys’ efforts to have the original verdict thrown out have already failed, so now they’ve focused their efforts on the goal of securing a second trial for Josh.

They claim the outcome of the first trial is invalid for two main reasons:

Josh was not permitted to contact his lawyer while federal agents were raiding his office, and investigators failed to rule out the possibility that Josh had been framed for his crimes by a family friend named Caleb Williams.

Williams is also a convicted sex offender, having spent 62 days in jail and 18 months probation after conceiving a child with a minor.

Duggar’s attorney said prosecutors had “failed to prove Mr. Duggar guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by failing to rule out Mr. Williams as an alternative perpetrator.”

Williams performed some unspecified freelance IT work for Josh’s used car lot back in 2019, and Duggar’s attorneys claim that he used the opportunity to download child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

But Williams says he can prove that he wasn’t even in Arkansas on the say the materials were downloaded.

Williams claims he was traveling through Missouri on the specified day in May 2019.

He also says that he has evidence to that effect, including a receipt from a St. Louis Apple store.

According to a new report from The Insider, Josh’s lawyers said that they intend to explore the Williams angle if Josh is granted a second trial, and they were frustrated by the fact that the previous judge did not allow them to do so.

“I’m frustrated. I’m hurt. It is very hurtful. And I sometimes have to check myself and not be angry,” Williams said during the first trial.

He added that he hopes Duggar receives professional help for his “sexually deviant” behavior.

“But I’m not gonna sit there and let him control my life either,” he said.

“He did some pretty bad things.”

The other focus of Josh’s appeal involves the claim that federal agents would not allow him to contact his lawyer during the initial raid on his workplace.

It seems that Josh’s phone was taken away from him during the raid, but agents from the Department of Homeland Security say they did so for the purpose of searching the device for incriminating materials, not preventing Josh from making calls.

Whatever the case, if Josh felt that he was being denied the opportunity to seek legal counsel, that could be grounds for a new trial.

And a new trial means there’s a chance — however infinitesimal it might be — that Josh Duggar will soon be a free man.