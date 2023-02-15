Rihanna Shares First Photo of Infant Son: Look at My Perfect Baby!

Rihanna is having a very big week.

In fact, with the possible exception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, we’re pretty sure no one on the planet is crushing it quite so hard!

First, Rihanna delivered a Super Bowl halftime show for the ages, revealing on the world’s biggest stage that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Now, the pop icon is covering the latest issue of British Vogue along with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and her 9-month-old son!

RiRi shared some of the photos on her Instagram page, along with some high praise for her rarely-seen bundle of joy.

“My perfect baby!!” she captioned one photo.

This is not the first time that fans have been able to catch a glimpse of the singer’s 9-month-old baby boy.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The tyke made a brief appearance in a video posted on his mother’s TikTok page back in December.

But this is the first time that Rihanna and her family have participated in a full photoshoot.

And not surprisingly, fans are loving the results!

Rihanna headlined the latest Super Bowl halftime show. It was a performance for the ages! (Photo via Instagram)

But while Rihanna and Rocky might be willing to share their joy with the world in photo form, they’re still keeping a tight lid on certain aspects of their personal lives.

“The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son,” a source close to the couple tells People magazine.

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider.

Rihanna blesses us with her presence on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“She is the happiest she has ever been.”

The source notes that while new motherhood has its challenges, Rihanna is loving every second of the experience.

“Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” says the insider.

Rihanna had the most stylish pregnancy in history. (Photo via Instagram)

The source claims that RiRi “wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer.”

Just don’t expect to start seeing pics of the pop queen’s offspring on a regular basis.

In fact, Rihanna and Rocky are such a private couple that they still don’t feel comfortable sharing their baby’s name with the public!

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo via Getty)

“She’ll have my head if I tell you!” Rocky joked to the media on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Everybody says [the baby] looks like me. But you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together,” the rapper explained.

“No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best.”

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

And now, Rihanna and Rocky will be welcoming a second new arrival this summer.

Hopefully, we’ll know the first baby’s name by then!

But in any event, our sincere congrats go out to the A-list couple on this joyous development in their lives!