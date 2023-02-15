Rihanna Shares First Photo of Infant Son: Look at My Perfect Baby!

Rihanna is having a very big week.
In fact, with the possible exception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, we’re pretty sure no one on the planet is crushing it quite so hard!
First, Rihanna delivered a Super Bowl halftime show for the ages, revealing on the world’s biggest stage that she’s pregnant with her second child.
Now, the pop icon is covering the latest issue of British Vogue along with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and her 9-month-old son!
RiRi shared some of the photos on her Instagram page, along with some high praise for her rarely-seen bundle of joy.
“My perfect baby!!” she captioned one photo.
This is not the first time that fans have been able to catch a glimpse of the singer’s 9-month-old baby boy.
The tyke made a brief appearance in a video posted on his mother’s TikTok page back in December.
But this is the first time that Rihanna and her family have participated in a full photoshoot.
And not surprisingly, fans are loving the results!
But while Rihanna and Rocky might be willing to share their joy with the world in photo form, they’re still keeping a tight lid on certain aspects of their personal lives.
“The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son,” a source close to the couple tells People magazine.
“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider.
“She is the happiest she has ever been.”
The source notes that while new motherhood has its challenges, Rihanna is loving every second of the experience.
“Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” says the insider.
The source claims that RiRi “wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer.”
Just don’t expect to start seeing pics of the pop queen’s offspring on a regular basis.
In fact, Rihanna and Rocky are such a private couple that they still don’t feel comfortable sharing their baby’s name with the public!
“She’ll have my head if I tell you!” Rocky joked to the media on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Everybody says [the baby] looks like me. But you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together,” the rapper explained.
“No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best.”
And now, Rihanna and Rocky will be welcoming a second new arrival this summer.
Hopefully, we’ll know the first baby’s name by then!
But in any event, our sincere congrats go out to the A-list couple on this joyous development in their lives!