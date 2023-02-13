Caryn Chandler to Sell Oregon Home, Move to Arizona… Leave Little People, Big World?

It looks like an ongoing rumor is about to become a reality.

And it may just shake up a certain reality TV show.

According to The Sun, Caryn Chandler is gearing up to place her Oregon home on the market and make a full-time move to Arizona, where she and boyfriend Matt Roloff already own a residence in the town of Sunrise.

Chandler hopes to make this move by May, the same insider says.

“It will be a new chapter,” this source explains. “Caryn will always have the farm to go back to and she and Matt are still building the new house, but her base will be Arizona.”

This unnamed individual goes on to cite the “family drama” that has plagued the Roloff for just about a year now as a significant reason behind Chandler’s decision.

Her long-time lover and his son, Zach, have been engaged in a pretty ugly feud ever Matt put a portion of his farm on the market — and didn’t try and make a fair deal with Zach first.

According to Zach, that is, who trashed his dad as a coward for attempting to claim otherwise last spring.

There’s been noticeable tension ever since between Zach and his wife, Tori; and Matt and Caryn; with Little People, Big World viewers seeing how the former couple didn’t even help out during pumpkin this last year.

“Caryn and Tori are definitely not as close as they used to be,” the Sun previously reported. “And the feud between the sons has been a lot.

“Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire.

“That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.”

Chandler and Roloff have been dating since 2017 and the strong assumption is that they’re going to get married. At some point.

TLC has not yet renewed Little People, Big World for another season… but it sounds as if Caryn won’t be featured even if the Roloffs do get brought back.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” an insider told The Sun in November, adding:

“She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama.

“She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.”

