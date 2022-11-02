Caryn Chandler: The Roloffs are Crazy! I’m Quitting Little People, Big World!

Little People, Big World.

Huge piece of casting news.

According to a source close to production of this long-running reality show, Caryn Chandler will NOT be returning if the program if renewed for a 25th season.

For what reason?

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff sit side by side here, speaking to the camera on an episode of Little People, Big World.

She’s simply sick of all the drama that’s been surrounding her boyfriend’s family over the last several months.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” this insider told the aforementioned outlet, adding:

“She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.”

Whoa there, Matt Roloff! The Little People, Big World star stands here with Caryn Chandler… and an axe.

Chandler worked as an employee on Roloff Farms years ago, before she started a romance with Matt Roloff.

The couple has now been together for years… with strong speculation that Matt will propose to Chandler before this year is over.

Back in May, meanwhile, Matt put 16 acres of his property up for sale, stirring up quite a bit of controversy in the process because his sons felt snubbed by the decision.

Shortly after his dad made this surprising announcement, Zach Roloff stunned social media users when he called Matt out as a coward.

Matt Roloff has taken his farm off the market. As you can see here, the property is now available to rent.

Tagging his father directly, Zach wrote at the time “this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before [Season 23] comes out,” later continuing:

“Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

“Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

“This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

There’s been major fallout between family members ever since Zach called his father out in this manner.

Amy Roloff, for example, has criticized her ex-husband for the way he handled this sale of his farm, while clear tension exists between Matt and pretty much every other member of his family.

“Caryn and Tori are definitely not as close as they used to be,” the Sun source explained. “And the feud between the sons has been a lot.

“Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire.

“That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff share a laugh in this Little People, Big World confessional.

To be clear, Little People, Big World has not yet been picked up by TLC for another season.

Its latest season kicked off on Tuesday night, however, with Caryn growing emotional on the premiere due to the ongoing beef among relatives.

“It’s no fun having this feud between us and Zach and Tori and not getting to see the kids,” she said in a confessional with Matt.

“I’m just trying to e respectful and I’m here. I’m hoping that it’ll just… one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff pose here for a photo that was snapped in February of 2021.

Chandler — who has NOT personally confirmed rumors that she’s leaving this series — concluded on air in regard to this sensitive topic:

“I know Matt’s working on his relationship with Zach and as that foundation gets rebuilt I think it’ll be easier for us.

“This whole thing has been very painful, still painful. I miss the kids every day.”

She then took a deep breath before saying shakily, tears in her eyes: “I just don’t have the tools to fix it.”

