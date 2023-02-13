Jana Duggar Shocks Fans, Follows Brother James to Rome: Will She Ever Come Home?!

Jana Duggar has a reputation as a bit of a homebody.

At 33, Jana still lives on her parents property, having famously decided to buck family tradition by choosing not to marry young and start a family of her own, as all of her sisters have thus far.

Jana rarely travels, possibly due to the fact that Duggar women are forced to follow strict rules when venturing far from home, and she would probably prefer not to suffer the indignity of flying with a chaperone.

She made an exception this week, however, when she shocked fans by joining brother James Duggar on his trek across Europe.

Jana Duggar traveled to Rome with her brother. Will she ever return home?

Yes, as we previously reported, 21-year-old James Duggar made an impromptu trip to London this week, and he documented the occasion for his YouTube channel.

Now, it seems as though Jana joined her younger brother for the second leg of his journey, which took the Arkansas natives to the capital of the ancient world.

Fans were shocked by Jana’s boldness in making the trip, and many openly fantasized about a future in which she never returns to her oppressive household.

“If I were Jana I would not get on the plane home,” one Reddit commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Well, I didn’t have Jana overstaying the visa waiver program on my bingo card for this year, but sure, why not? Could be exciting!” a second added.

“I will fully support a Go Fund Me to keep Jana in Italy!” a third chimed in.

Jana Duggar’s latest photos have left fans shocked. The former reality star is wearing pants! Could this be an indication that she’s married?!

The Duggars are weirdly candid about their desire to keep young women physically isolated and cut off from society.

This disturbing tendency came to light back in 2013, when a teenage Jinger Duggar stated that she might one day like to live in New York City, and her mother responded by publicly shooting down her dream.

“Jinger didn’t mean she wanted to move to New York City. She meant that she wants to live closer to a city. We’re talking right near a city, but not New York City,” Michelle told Radar Online.

“Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Walmart. We live so far out of town on 20 acres, but Jinger wants to live closer to town, so she doesn’t have to drive so far to go shopping,” she continued.

At the time, Josh Duggar was living in Washington, D.C., which was perfectly fine by his parents, because men can take care of themselves.

“Jinger would love to spend time with her brother and all their children in Washington,” Michelle said.

“New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move!”

These days, Josh is serving a 151 month sentence on child pornography charges, and Jinger is a bestselling author who lives in LA with her husband and two children.

Hopefully, Jana considers these two paths when she plans for her future.