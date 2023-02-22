Jinger Duggar Rocks Her Most Rebellious Outfit Yet; Is She Sending a message to Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been more visible than ever in recent weeks.

And it seems that all the attention she’s been receiving has given her a noticeable boost in confidence!

Jinger published her long-awaited memoir last month, and the response from fans has been ecstatic.

The response from her parents, however, remains somewhat of a mystery.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

As expected, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not commented publicly on their daughter’s literary debut.

(Technically, this is Jinger’s second book, but her first, Growing Up Duggar, was a collaboration with her sisters that came out while Jinger was still in her teens. She claims her involvement with the project was minimal.)

Jinger likely didn’t expect her parents to endorse her book, and she’s probably not bothered by their silence.

In fact, it seems that she’s embraced her role as the family rebel more than ever before.

Jinger Duggar has long enjoyed a reputation as her family’s biggest rebel. And now, she’s embracing the role like never before! (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger has been defying her family’s infamous dress code for years, and she’s still receiving praise for her rebellious fashion sense.

But in her latest pic, Jinger isn’t actually breaking any of her parent’s asinine rules by baring her shoulders or –gasp! — her knees.

Instead, she’s giving off a defiant air by sporting both a confident smirk and that perennial trademark of the American rebel — the leather jacket!

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

While there’s nothing risqué about the pic, it’s impossible to imagine Jinger striking such a pose even a few short years ago.

And the image speaks a thousand words about how far she’s come, and how much she’s flourishing in LA, hundreds of miles from her Arkansas upbringing.

In other Jinger news, the 29-year-old is still making the media rounds in promotion of her book, and she gave a typically candid interview during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show earlier this week.

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

Opening up about the obvious corruption and hypocrisy within the Institute For Basic Life Principles — the church that still dictates her parents’ beliefs — Jinger did not pull any punches.

“This story I’m telling is, you can’t put up all of these outward standards and rules and say that’s going to do anything. It’s not,” she said.

“Your heart has to be changed from the inside out and only Jesus can truly change that.”

Jinger with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger might not take up smoking or get a tattoo anytime soon.

But her courage continues to earn her a reputation as a true rebel with a cause.

And for that, she deserves all of the praise that’s been coming her way.