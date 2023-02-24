Amy Duggar: How the Hell Was Josh Duggar Able to Sneak a Phone Into Prison? Did Anna Help Him?

Earlier this month, we reported on a surprising development concerning convicted child sex predator Josh Duggar.

It seems that Josh has been thrown in solitary confinement after getting busted in a brazen violation of prison rules.

Duggar was caught with a cell phone that had apparently been snuck into prison on his behalf.

Needless to say, inmates aren’t supposed to be sending texts or downloading apps, and Josh’s breach of policy was met with swift retribution.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

It now looks as though Josh will spend several months in solitary.

Not surprisingly, the situation has left many observers with a lot of questions.

And no one is demanding answers more loudly than Amy Duggar.

Amy is a cousin of Josh’s, but she has long been one of his most outspoken critics.

Earlier this week, Amy was joined by her mother, Deanna, for a video in which they attempted to get to the bottom of the latest Josh scandal.

“Hi, okay, so we just have a couple of questions to the jail that is holding Josh,” Amy said in the clip above.

“The prison,” her mother corrected.

“One, how did he get a cell phone? Two…” Amy went on.

Amy and Deanna Duggar want answers. (Photo via TikTok)

“What was he looking at?” Deanna asked.

It’s unpleasant to contemplate, but it’s an important question.

After all, Josh is in prison for child pornography.

He won’t even be able to use the internet unsupervised when he’s released around 2032 — but he was able to access a smart phone behind bars?

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

It’s a disturbing thought.

“I don’t even want to know that. Three, what did he do to get the cell phone?” Amy continued, adding:

“And four, what was the fourth one?” Deanna asked.

“Who gave him the cell phone?” Amy echoed.

Now, Amy and her mother might not have mentioned any suspects by name, but the implication is clear.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has been his only consistent visitor in the eight months since he was transferred to a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas.

Many commenters on Amy’s post have jumped to the conclusion that she was subtly accusing Anna — and they’re probably correct.

“I watched Orange is the New Black. I know what he did to get a cell phone…” one commenter wrote.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“My money is on Anna. If he told her to do it, I’m guessing she’d obey him,” another added.

“Pretty much anything illegal can be gotten in prison for the right amount of money on a commissary or something similar. It isn’t really that complicated,” a third chimed in.

“I’m really curious about who he was talking to that didn’t want to show up in the public logs.”

Others wondered about what sort of longterm repercussions this infraction might have for Josh.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

“Isn’t he not allowed technology? I hope this makes his sentence longer!” one person suggested.

It’s unlikely that the phone incident will lead to an longer sentence, but it could prevent Josh from meeting the “good behavior” requirements that would enable him to qualify for release in 2032.

Josh is currently appealing his sentence, and his attorneys were in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

So it’s possible that he’ll be a free man much earlier than expected — but thankfully, legal experts say the odds are not in Josh’s favor.