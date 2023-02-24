Sister Wives Fans Think Meri Brown Has Moved On from Kody… with a Woman!

First, Christine Brown.

Now… Meri Brown?

A few days ago, the former introduced her new boyfriend to the world, stating for the public record that she has moved on from ex-spiritual spouse Kody.

Meri, meanwhile, just posted and then quickly deleted the following photo:

Has Meri Brown moved on from her ex-husband? With this woman?!?

Along with this cozy snapshot, the Sister Wives star wrote a caption that opened with these words:

“Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful human right here.

“And when I say beautiful, I mean both inside and out. Of all the people in the world, she gets me. Our backgrounds are similar.

“We walk parallel paths, almost to the point of creepy lol, but also, it’s just good to have that person who truly understands. She holds space when I need to process.”

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

Meri didn’t cite this woman’s name, but concluded this week:

“She’s thoughtful and giving. She knows more about me than almost anyone. She can laugh up a storm, and let me tell ya, if you got the two of us started…

“She’s got my back, I’ve got hers. She’s one I would walk through a fire for, and have literally walked through fire with.

“Humans like her are rare, and I’m forever grateful to have this one in my corner.”

Pretty strong and powerful words, huh?

They absolutely may have simply been penned about a close friend.

But try telling that to social media users.

“I give it a year before they are a couple,” one person wrote in response to the glowing caption.

“Im pretty sure she’s giving us a soft launch here. It doesn’t take a microscope to read between these lines,” another individual remarked on Reddit.

Meri, of course, suffered through a one-sided and unhealthy relationship with Kody for many years.

The couple finally split in January.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

Alongside this message, Meri told fans not to trash Kody in any way.

“Today I reclaim my power,” she said back then as an aside to her divorce confirmation.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Concluded the reality star in early 2023:

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments.

“In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage.

“I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.

“Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world. Worthy Up!”

a