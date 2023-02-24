Loren Brovarnik Talks Post-Baby Body Transformation: 5 Months Since My C-Section!

During the birth special of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, we watched as Loren Brovarnik finally brought her daughter home.

Loren and Alexei welcomed baby Ariel Raya prematurely. She had to spend weeks in NICU before it was safe for her to leave.

But that was months ago.

Now, Loren is five months postpartum and flaunting her gorgeous post-baby body for all to see.

Beloved fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik showed off her post-baby body less than half a year following her emergency C-section. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Loren Brovarnik took to Instagram recently to discuss self-love, self-care, and a lifestyle change. And she wasn’t just referring to now having “three under three.”

“An appreciation post to me — because I’m allowed to!” she began.

“And to anyone else out there who is worried about showing themselves some love publicly,” Loren encouraged. “DO IT!”

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik was stunning in ripped jeans and a crop top just 18 days after a C-section. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Show yourself some love proudly!” Loren instructed her fans and followers.

“Hard work pays off,” she announced.

“And,” Loren then continued, “I can’t believe this week I’m 5 months postpartum!”

When Loren Brovarnik snapped this mirror selfie, she knew that she was thirst-trapping fans with her postpartum body. And she was. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Loren detailed that her jarring weight loss, just five months following an emergency C-section, stem from dietary changes.

It’s not just altering her habits, she explained. Loren said that she has changed “the way” that she “thinks about food.”

She continued: “And so many of you are so quick to say, ‘OMG she’s doing this, she’s doing that.’”

But Loren clearly wants an end to the speculation about her post-baby body transformation strategy.

“That’s how I’ve been losing the weight,” she clarified. “By making shifts in the way I eat.”

Loren and Alexei welcomed baby Ariel on September 6, 2022. Body transformations are frankly not the most exciting part of this for their family.

And Alexei himself has had a great deal to say. Among other things, he felt so excited to welcome their first daughter.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined,” he wrote on social media at the time.

Alexei then gushed: “Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive.”

Loren and Alexei documented Ariel’s birth, just eleven months after they welcomed baby Asher, on Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days‘ Birth Special episode.

Unfortunately, Loren had to go an emergency C-section. Ariel was born prematurely, spending nearly a month in NICU. Then, finally, the parents could take their baby girl home.

Shai, who was already two-and-a-half, was very excited to meet his baby sister. Asher, still a baby himself, wasn’t sure what to make of it all.

Many medical experts will explain that pregnancies this close together are dangerous. Especially when there are already complications.

Loren confessed that she had believed the rumor that one could not conceive while breastfeeding. Sometimes, otherwise smart people believe extremely silly things that a few moments’ logical thought could have dismissed.

Regardless, we wish the whole family of five a lot of health and happiness.